ERP Rates Go Up By S$1 At 7 Locations From 3 Apr To Ease Traffic Congestion

ERP Rates Up By S$1 At Several Expressways From 3 Apr

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is revising the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at several expressways from Monday (3 Apr).

Making the announcement on Tuesday (28 Mar), LTA said traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways based on studies of traffic conditions in February.

As such, ERP gantries at several expressways, including the AYE, CTE, PIE, and KPE, will adjust their rates by S$1.

ERP gantry rates at expressways to increase by S$1

The following seven locations will be affected:

AYE – After Jurong Town Hall towards City (Set of 3 Gantries)

Southbound CTE before Braddell Road

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road & PIE Slip Road into Southbound CTE (Set of 4 Gantries)

Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi) / Serangoon Road

PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) (Set of 2 Gantries)

KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover

Westbound PIE before Eunos

These are the full rates and timings, which all affect morning peak hours.

The KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover and Westbound PIE before Eunos gantries will now activate from 7am and 7.30am respectively, incurring a cost of S$1 at these timings.

The same will apply from 9.30am to 10am for the KPE (ECP) gantry, as well as 8am to 8.30am for the westbound PIE before the Eunos gantry.

Rates at other time slots remain unchanged.

The number of locations and timeslots charged is still lower than the number charged pre-Covid-19, according to LTA.

“LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted,” it added.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.