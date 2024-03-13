Jurong West Ramadan bazaar has prayer rooms, Ramly burger & kueh till 8 April

Jurong West Ramadan bazaar welcomes customers until 8 April

Westies will be delighted to know that a Ramadan bazaar has just opened at Block 495 Jurong West Street 41.

Apart from offering delectable treats such as burgers, roti john, chicken rice and shawarma, it also has prayer and ablution rooms.

In a Facebook post, local site SG Warehouse Sales & Events shared that the bazaar will welcome customers until 8 April.

Bazaar offers a variety of food options, from Ramly burger to kueh

With its variety of food options, Ramadhan Nostalgic 2024 will leave hungry diners spoilt for choice.

Of course, no Ramadan bazaar is complete without the iconic Ramly burger. In particular, one stall will be selling Ramly burger options at prices starting from S$6.50.

Customers can choose to have their burgers with wedges, crinkle-cut fries and more.

If you’re craving a lighter treat, stall F36 offers an assortment of kueh.

Other than food, there are refreshing beverages you can purchase. For instance, Fruitty Empire sells fruit juices such as ‘Mango Tango’ and ‘Strawberry Lychee’ that will be sure to quench your thirst after a long day.

Tables and benches have also been set up, ensuring a comfortable dining experience.

Has prayer and ablution rooms for Muslim customers

Moreover, the bazaar has dedicated Musollah rooms for male and female patrons to conduct their prayers.

Situated near the prayer rooms are ablution areas, where customers can conduct their ritual washing in comfort.

If you’re interested to head down to the bazaar, here’s how you can get there:

Ramadhan Nostalgic 2024

Address: Block 495 Jurong West Street 41, Singapore 640495

Dates: 12 March – 8 April 2024

Nearest MRT station: Jurong West

Also read: Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar Will Begin On 8 Mar With 500 Stalls Open Till Midnight Daily

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Warehouse Sale & Events on Facebook.