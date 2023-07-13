Worker Passes Away After Heavy Vehicle Reverses Into Him At Jurong Worksite, MOM Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Worker Passes Away After Heavy Vehicle Accident At 1 Buroh Close In Jurong

A 33-year-old worker lost his life on Monday (9 July) after a heavy vehicle reversed into him at a worksite in Jurong West.

The worker from India was apparently preparing a tipper truck for unloading when the accident occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Straits Times (ST) noted that this is the 15th workplace fatality this year.

Worker passes away after heavy vehicle accident on 9 July in Jurong

In a media statement, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) revealed that the accident happened at about 3.40pm on Monday (10 July) along 1 Buroh Close.

The victim, a 33-year-old worker from India, was a driver for BSN Tech Engineering.

Star Ready-Mix, a supplier of ready-mix concrete in Singapore, was reportedly occupying the work site where the incident happened.

At the time, the worker was “preparing his tipper truck for unloading” when a wheel loader reversed into him.

The impact was likely devastating as paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

MOM is currently investigating the accident. They’ve also instructed the occupier to halt all vehicular operations at the worksite.

In light of what happened, the ministry stressed the importance of having a “proper traffic management plan” at worksites. This includes ensuring that “incompatible” vehicular operations are not taking place at the same time, and separating access between vehicles and personnel.

Doing so will apparently help to minimise the risks associated with vehicular accidents.

15th workplace fatality in 2023

Radin Mas SMC MP Melvin Yong, who serves as Assistant Secretary-General and director at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), responded to the fatal accident via a Facebook post on Wednesday (12 July).

He shared that this is the 15th fatal worksite accident in 2023.

Mr Yong also noted that there has been a “disturbing trend in workplace safety that demands our immediate attention and action” over the past 1.5 months.

This period coincided with the end of the Heightened Safety Period on 31 May. There have apparently been four workplace fatalities since then.

In light of the accidents, Mr Yong urged companies to carry out immediate actions to rectify the “unacceptable situation”.

Alongside NTUC, he proposed the following recommendations:

safety timeout

training and education

employee engagement and empowerment

Moving forward, Mr Yong said that NTUC and its affiliate unions will continue working with companies and workers to create workplaces that prioritise safety, where each individual feels “valued, protected and secure”.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.