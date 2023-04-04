Scribbled Welcome Art Installation At Kaki Bukit MRT Station Draws Mixed Reactions

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Art Installation’s Scribble Design At Kaki Bukit MRT Station Draws Mixed Reactions

With Singapore’s efforts to increase the recognition of the local creative community, there are now more art installations located around the country.

One example would be the “Welcome to Kaki Bukit” video installation by local artist Hans Tan.

It was installed at Kaki Bukit MRT station in 2018.

The art installation recently gained attention online — but not always for a good reason.

While a few netizens criticised the artwork for being “low effort”, a majority of users found it unique.

Reddit users share divided opinions over art installation

On Sunday (2 Apr), a Reddit user posted a photo of the installation on the r/Singapore subreddit with the title “Low effort sign”.

However, they clarified that they actually “love how low effort it is” due to its “authenticity”.

Others agreed, saying that they found the sign to be “cute”, “original”, and eye-catching.

One netizen pointed out that the childlike nature of the scribbles creates a sense of nostalgia that brings comfort to them.

On the other hand, this Reddit user — clearly unaware that this is an art installation — found the sign disappointing.

There were even those who felt like the Land Transport Authority (LTA) was just cutting costs.

Art installation meant to highlight divide between domestic & industrial landscapes

According to the artist’s website, ‘Welcome to Kaki Bukit’ is actually a video installation commissioned by the LTA as part of its Art in Transit Programme.

The installation aims to unite “the split personality of the Kaki Bukit area”.

Interestingly, the train line cuts right through two very different landscapes.

There is a domestic one with schools and housing estates on one side, while an industrial one consisting of offices, factories, and workshops sits on the other.

Students and residents from the domestic side of Kaki Bukit wrote the word “Welcome”. Meanwhile, workers in the industrial areas wrote “Kaki Bukit”, and the artist wrote “to”.

After netizens became aware of the meaning behind the art installation, many of them had a greater appreciation for it.

Indeed, while the art appears to look “low effort” and haphazard, it is definitely thought-provoking and creative.

What do you think of this unique art installation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and Hans Tan.