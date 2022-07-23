Multiple Roads In Kampong Gelam Closed To Vehicles, Take Note If You’re Driving There

Kampong Gelam Roads Closed At Selective Timings To Allow For Events & Activites

Kampong Gelam is a cultural gem here in Singapore. Home to Arabian-influenced sights and attractions, it’s also where you can find the widest variety of halal food in the country.

But if you’re planning on driving there for dinner plans, do note that starting Friday (22 Jul), some roads in the area will be closed to vehicles at selective timings in order for activities to be organised on these streets.

The affected roads include Bussorah Street, Baghdad Street, Haji Lane, and Bali Lane.

Kampong Gelam roads closed from 22 Jul

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, Dr Muhammamad Faishal Ibrahim announced the new measures via a Facebook post on Friday (22 Jul).

According to the post, agencies will be resuming regular road closures at the following locations from Friday (22 Jul):

Bussorah Street — 3pm-1am (Fri), 12pm-1am (Sat, Sun, PH & Eve of PH)

Baghdad Street — 3pm-1am (Fri), 12pm-1am (Sat, Sun, PH & Eve of PH)

Haji Lane — 3pm-1am (Mon to Fri), 12pm-1am (Sat, Sun, PH & Eve of PH)

Bali Lane — 3pm-1am (Mon to Fri), 12pm-1am (Sat, Sun, PH & Eve of PH)

Dr Faishal also took the opportunity to announce that Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will also be reviewing plans to resume regular road closures in the city centre too.

This comes after a 2.5-year suspension of such road closures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from Kampong Gelam, other areas with regular road closures include Circular Road and Liang Seah Street.

Closed roads will see the return of various pre-pandemic events

Explaining the move, Dr Faishal said such road closures allowed “businesses, cultural, and community activities” to be held on these streets.

Additionally, it also gives visitors more freedom to explore on their feet and adds “vibrancy and charm” to the Kampong Gelam district.

To jog your memory for a bit, here are some activities and events that were synonymous with Kampong Gelam:

Before the pandemic, Haji Lane was a hub for nightlife entertainment.

A popular spot among locals and tourists alike, live gigs often took place at the Blu Jaz Cafe, drawing huge crowds whenever someone takes over the mic.

The junction between Haji and Bali Lane is also home to many bars and pubs that use the paths in front of their shophouses to seat many of their customers.

On the other side of Kampong Gelam, Bussorah and Baghdad Streets are also steeped in culture and that shows in the numerous events that take place there.

The yearly Ramadan Bazaar also takes place in these locations, serving food to visitors who come from all corners of Singapore.

Late nights in Kampong Gelam just got more fun

Though road closures are likely to cause inconveniences for motorists, they will no doubt go a long way in enhancing the appeal and charm of Kampong Gelam.

Most importantly, as highlighted by Dr Faishal, it’ll also allow for events to be held along the streets, adding to the lively atmosphere of the area.

If you happen to be heading to Kampong Gelam over the weekend, be sure to take note of the road closure timings.

Featured image adapted from Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Facebook.