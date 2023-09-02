4 Conveyed To Hospital After Kampong Glam Accident Wrecks Car

4 Taken To Hospital After Kampong Glam Accident On 2 Sep

On 2 Sep, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a road traffic accident near Kampong Glam.

The SCDF then brought four persons to the hospital.

An onlooker captured the wreckage after the accident transpired.

Onlooker captured the aftermath of the incident

The TikTok user posted the aftermath of the incident on 2 Sep.

In the video, a car can be seen with its front smashed into the concrete pedestrian barriers.

Its one door hangs open and its windscreen appears to be shattered.

The camera then pans to show the debris at the road junction, followed by the second car in question.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that investigations are still ongoing.

SCDF conveyed four persons to hospital

The SCDF told MS News that they received an alert to a road traffic accident at around 3.30am.

According to their statement, the accident happened at the junction of Victoria Street and Jalan Sultan.

As a result of the accident, the SCDF conveyed four individuals to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police told ST that the four persons were conscious when they were taken to hospital.

The individuals involved were a 24-year-old male driver and his 33-year-old female passenger, along with another 38-year-old male driver and his 46-year-old male passenger.

Hopefully, those affected will make a full recovery soon.

