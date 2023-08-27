McLaren Wrecked In Accident With Taxi On AYE, Debris Scatters Across Expressway

McLaren & Taxi Collide On AYE, Cabby Sent To Hospital

While car accidents are fairly commonplace on Singapore’s roads, those involving luxury sports cars tend to attract more attention.

That’s perhaps because of the cost of such cars and their tendency to drive at high speeds.

For example, a McLaren was almost totally wrecked when it collided with a taxi on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

The force of the impact was such that debris from the vehicle was strewn across the expressway.

Debris scattered across all 4 lanes

In videos posted by Singapore roads accident.com and SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the accident appears to have taken place on the AYE flyover above Keppel Road.

Motorists approaching the scene would’ve been alerted to it from the copious amount of debris scattered across all four lanes of the expressway.

This included some rather large pieces that had to be avoided.

There was even an entire wheel spotted.

Taxi & McLaren also seen on AYE

The next thing motorists would’ve seen is a damaged blue taxi in the left-most lane.

Its rear seemed to be damaged on the right side.

Farther up, a black McLaren was seen on the right-most lane.

Compared with the taxi, the damage to the sports car seemed much more extensive, with its front and left sides a twisted mess. It also appeared to have lost its doors.

In other videos, police officers can be seen on the road investigating the accident.

Crash took place on 26 Aug morning

The crash took place on the AYE in the direction towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told The Straits Times (ST).

They were alerted to it at about 9.20am on Saturday (26 Aug), they added.

Due to the accident, a 56-year-old taxi driver was taken to Raffles Hospital in a conscious state, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

As for the McLaren driver, the 41-year-old man declined to be taken to hospital.

Another accident on the same morning

Coincidentally, another accident took place nearby hat same morning, ST reported.

At about 9.10am, the police responded to an earlier crash about 5km away — on Shares Avenue heading towards the East Coast Parkway (ECP).

A car had skidded on that road, the SPF said.

Two people — a 55-year-old male driver and a 53-year-old female passenger — were taken to Raffles Hospital while conscious.

The police are investigating both incidents.

MS News wishes the injured parties a swift recovery from their injuries.

