Sports Car Slams Into Divider At High Speed, Nearly Takes Out Another

While road accidents happen all the time in Singapore, how serious they are depend on an important factor: Speeding.

Crashes where speeding is involved usually result in serious injury and damages.

Take the one that occurred earlier this week on the East Coast Parkway (ECP), when a McLaren crashed into the divider.

The driver was injured and the car mangled, but it could have been worse.

Recently released footage of the crash shows that it narrowly missed hitting another car just behind it, as it swerved across 3 lanes of the road.

Male driver sent to hospital, car wrecked

The accident on Wednesday (7 Jul) morning took place along the ECP towards Changi Airport, reported TODAY Online.

The police were alerted at 7.09am, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) took a 42-year-old male driver to Raffles Hospital.

The car, identified by netizens as a McLaren 720S, was pictured lying wrecked among the plants in the divider.

How did it get there, some may have wondered?

Dashcam footage of crash surfaces

In-car dashcam footage of the crash started circulating around Facebook on Sunday (11 Jul).

The heart-stopping video, shared by pages like District Singapore, shows the moment the McLaren crashed into the divider.

Disclaimer: The following video includes scenes that may be triggering. Do exercise due discretion.

It turns out the crash could’ve very nearly been more serious than it was.

McLaren comes out of nowhere

The video starts off as the red car with the camera is in the far-right lane. From the date and time stamp in the top-left corner, this footage was recorded on 7 Jul, at 7.09am.

It becomes apparent that the red car is going quite fast itself, as it quickly gains ground on the dark-coloured car that’s in the centre lane.

Suddenly, the white McLaren sports car appears seemingly out of nowhere, from the far-left lane.

McLaren swerves into path, then into divider

In a split-second, it swerves right across the road, straight into the path of the red car.

The driver of the car behind doesn’t even seem to have time to react before the McLaren is just inches in front of it, missing it by a whisker.

Just as quickly as it came, it moves out of the frame, slamming into the divider at high speed, and we see the boot starting to crumple.

We last see the doomed car raised up into the air by the force of the impact.

Perhaps stunned by the incident, the driver of the red car slows down considerably.

When the video ended, it hadn’t even caught up with the car in the centre lane yet.

A warning to would-be speedsters

The shocking footage would scare any driver from venturing out into the roads.

After all, the McLaren was this close to taking out the car behind, and this would surely have resulted in greater casualties.

Hopefully, it will serve as a warning to would-be speedsters that the shiok sensation from driving at high speed isn’t worth the potential consequences of a crash.

MS News wishes the injured driver a quick recovery. However, he really should try to slow down in future to avoid similar accidents.

