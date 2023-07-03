Family Allegedly Lets Kids Eat KFC At NEX Japanese Restaurant, Says They Don’t Eat Raw Food

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Family Gets Backlash Online For Allowing Children To Eat KFC At Japanese Restaurant In Serangoon

A family allegedly brought in food from KFC to Donburi King in Serangoon NEX, according to a post on Complaint Singapore.

When a waitress confronted them, the family allegedly stated that it was because their children do not eat raw food.

The person who witnessed this asked the parents not to set bad examples for their kids.

Family lets children eat KFC at Japanese eatery in Serangoon

Posting to Complaint Singapore on Facebook, a netizen said she witnessed the incident unfold at Donburi King in Serangoon on the evening of 30 June.

The OP alleged that a family had purchased food from KFC, bringing it into the premises of the eatery.

When the waitress requested that they refrain from bringing KFC in, the mother allegedly claimed that her children do not eat raw food.

This was in spite of Donburi King’s menu containing cooked food dishes.

The OP went on to add that the manager of the outlet was absent for the day. As such, there was only so much the waitress could do to resolve the situation.

Wife allegedly insists on eating KFC at another eatery

Noticing that their exchange had gathered many onlookers at the eatery, the father told his wife they should go to KFC.

However, his wife allegedly insisted on staying, even eating one drumstick and drinking a beverage herself.

She apparently did not see an issue with eating KFC at the restaurant, pointing out that they had also ordered items from there.

When the family received their order, the woman allegedly asked the waitress to discard the KFC packaging.

Netizens criticise family for behaviour

The post has since gained attention on Facebook, with many slamming the family for their behaviour.

A few commenters pointed out the family’s audacity in not discarding the KFC packaging themselves either.

Others said the family should have set a good example for their children, especially considering Donburi King’s ban on food from other eateries.

However, some argued that they understood the mother’s behaviour.

They shared that if her children had really wanted KFC, there was nothing much she could have done — unless the mother wanted the food too.

Others refuted this, noting that she was also consuming the food.

In any case, this person said that ignoring the rules of the eatery and persisting with their behaviour was also morally wrong.

MS News has reached out to the OP and Donburi King for more information on the matter.

Respect our public restaurants and service workers

Meeting the demands of our children can be admittedly exhausting at times. Despite this, we ought to respect our local restaurants, as they also have their own limits.

Hopefully, this incident will remind all diners to treat eateries and staff of such establishments with respect.

