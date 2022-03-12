KINEX Café Soul Coffee Is Like An Otherworldly Haven

As busy folks in bustling Singapore, we tend to seek the occasional café indulgence for the comfort it brings. But a new outlet at KINEX mall in Tanjong Katong might offer an even more exciting experience instead.

Soul Coffee is Singapore’s first café with an immersive 4D experience, robot barista, and scenic projection walls featuring underwater worlds or nature-inspired landscapes.

To make your time there much more fantastical, consider checking out the café’s tarot reading and energy analysis sessions.

KINEX café has immersive projections & garden-like interiors

Enter Soul Coffee in KINEX Mall and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into an alternate realm.

Rather than a humble restaurant in Tanjong Katong, the projection fish and turtles swimming via on the walls will make you feel like you’re dining in a transparent submarine.

Sometimes, you’d find yourself in a majestic blue utopia instead, with waterfalls and birds enveloping the space in a cool glow.

If you don’t want to get too distracted from your meal, have a seat by the vertical wall gardens and pebbled floors instead. Romantic dates will be that much sweeter in a garden paradise like this.

Singles can sit on the swinging chair nearby as they rue their unchanging relationship status. Hopefully, another single will pass by so their meet-cute could finally happen there.

Get coffee from a robot barista & try tarot reading sessions

Besides mesmerising views, Soul Coffee hosts tarot reading sessions that could give visitors the enlightenment they seek.

If that’s not enough to perk you up, there’s always coffee, served by Singapore’s first robot barista, George Hillary.

George Hillary has apparently mastered the art of whipping up signature blends, so you’ll certainly be wide awake with a good cuppa.

Signature drinks & cakes follow a horoscope theme

In line with their seemingly fantastical atmosphere, Soul Coffee’s menu includes delicious desserts and horoscope-themed drinks.

Among their caffeine-infused selections are Aquarius, Libra, and Aries, which are priced at $7.50 each. Since your first pick will likely be your zodiac sign, you won’t have trouble choosing from the menu.

Pair your coffee with indulgent cakes like Wild Strawberry ($7.90), Tiramisu ($6.90), and Burnt Cheesecake ($7.90) that will make your café sessions even sweeter.

Curious foodies eager to test the skills of the robot barista can try the Pourover Coffee for $9.90.

How to reach Soul Coffee at KINEX

Soul Coffee is only a 7-minute walk from Paya Lebar MRT station. The outlet is located within KINEX Mall.

Address: 11 Tanjong Katong Rd, #02-16 Kinex Shopping Mall, Singapore 437157

Opening Hours: 10am-10pm daily

Website: Soul Coffee Facebook page

Contact number: +65 9876 7257

Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar Station

Enjoy your kopi in an alternate universe

Just by looking at the pictures, you can tell Soul Coffee is a special outlet that can take you to magical places.

Not only can you gaze at underwater or nature-inspired projections, but you can also meet our first resident robot barista.

Our city boasts of many attractions, but if you’re looking for something new, consider hanging out with friends at this one-of-a-kind destination.

