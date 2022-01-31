CNY 2022 Love Life Outlook As Told By A Feng Shui Master

Chinese New Year signifies a time of new beginnings, whether you’re flying solo or going steady with a significant other. It’s also an excellent time to reflect on opportunities to do things differently moving forward.

Having some help to point us in the right direction would be a great start.

With the sage advice of Master Sherwin – a full-time feng shui consultant for 8 years – we will be delving into the outlook for each Chinese zodiac sign’s love life in 2022.

Image courtesy of Master Sherwin

No matter if you’re happily attached, satisfied with being solo or yearning for a partner, Master Sherwin will give tips on how to improve your situation — though we hear that Rats might be having a tough time this year.

Scroll down to find out more about your love life’s outlook according to your zodiac sign.

1. Rat

The Rat’s relationship luck in 2022 is on a downward trend. However, that doesn’t mean it’s all bad. Master Sherwin advises those born in the Year of the Rat to be the main person when it comes to celebration preparations.

Be it birthdays or anniversaries, prepare for special occasions in advance, so that you can maintain your relationships and luck in romance.

Why not start this Chinese New Year? It’s important not just to tell them you care but also show it, and nothing says “I’m thinking of you” better than some of their favourite snacks from the likes of Tai Chong Kok from GrabMart.

2. Ox

For those born in the Year of the Ox, it’s high time to start walking the talk.

If you have intentions to improve your relationships, you must become more genuine in the coming year. This means saying what you mean and doing the things you said you will so that the people around you can feel your sincerity and authenticity.

Those who care for you will appreciate this change tremendously.

3. Tiger

According to Master Sherwin, the stars are looking kindly upon those born in the Year of the Tiger. With the romance star in the north sector of your home this year, you can do no wrong by sprucing up the house.

Getting some new furniture from HipVan or grabbing an essential oil diffuser from Harvey Norman can brighten up your home while ensuring it smells lovely.

Since your homeware haul may amount to a hefty sum, using GrabPay and PayLater to settle the bills might be a good idea to shave some dollars off.

Source

As Master Sherwin says, it’ll elevate your romance luck in unimaginable ways this coming year.

4. Rabbit

Rabbits, you’re in major luck when it comes to romance this year. If you’ve not been one, you’ll grow to be a people magnet this year.

You are in line to have excellent relationships with anyone you meet. These newfound gifts may become a double-edged sword for those who are happily in a relationship.

As much as you’ve become likeable to everyone around you, be mindful not to give others the wrong impression of yourself. However, for those unattached, this is the perfect time to widen your social circle.

Before going on more dates, make sure you get the right shampoo, soaps, perfume, and makeup from Watsons on GrabMart to have you looking splendid.

5. Dragon

2022 will be the year of maintaining what you have, and staying close to your friends and your family.

Master Sherwin advises those born in the Year of the Dragon to use the coming year as a year to enhance their current bonds with those closest to them.

This can come in the form of planned festive celebrations or even outdoor activities.

Source

Perhaps it’s time to plan a hike to nature destinations, such as Pulau Ubin, or celebrate more traditional festivals together.

If you find yourself rushing between all the appointments you’ve made, getting light snacks from Shell Select via GrabMart will help keep you going till the end of each day.

6. Snake

The Year of the Tiger seems to favour the ladies born in the Year of the Snake. If you’re thinking of ringing those wedding bells, Master Sherwin said the signs are showing that it’s a good time to take things up a notch.

For those single ladies, it’s also a great time to meet someone new, especially someone who has great chemistry with you.

If things end up working out, you can make it official with a shiny accessory from SK Jewellery.

7. Horse

It may be a challenging year for those born in the Year of the Horse. As projected, you may run into unnecessary squabbles and conflicts in the coming year.

To work around this, it’s important, to be honest, and clear in your communication to improve your relationship.

You may also find yourself complaining more than usual, so try your best to get out of this mode and be more open about your feelings.

8. Goat

All signs point towards the luckiest year for those born in the Year of the Goat in recent times. In terms of love, you may come across that special somebody who will sweep you off your feet.

As love is in the air, those unattached should allow themselves to fall in love this year and those who are happily attached, to fall deeper in love.

No stronger force can bring 2 souls together than a hearty meal, which you can order from Kimly Seafood via GrabFood while snuggling up in front of the TV at home.

9. Monkey

2022 will be full of ups and downs for those born in the Year of the Monkey. However, this can be easily remedied with the help of items that represent love.

By putting them in the south sector of your house, you can boost your luck in love tremendously.

Head over to GrabMart and scoop up a bunch of flowers to multiply this effect.

10. Rooster

It’s a good year for the Rooster as love will come flowing in from every direction. You can look forward to being showered with tender loving care from people around you.

Master Sherwin also shared that you may not necessarily need to dress to impress, as your presence alone will be treasured no matter the occasion.

But most importantly, take every opportunity to express your thoughts and feelings whenever possible. Forge more profound connections with those around you to make the best out of 2022.

11. Dog

While it’s crucial to foster relationships with the loved ones around you, you shouldn’t neglect the main character in your life, i.e. you.

That’s the message Master Sherwin has for those born in the Year of the Dog. Treating and feeling good about yourself will determine how others treat you.

Don’t be too hard on yourself and take the opportunity to treat yourself. Master Sherwin suggests grabbing a treat every day of the week you were born.

So let’s say you were born on a Friday, grab a bottle of whisky or some Japanese snacks from supermarkets like Don Don Donki on GrabMart to unwind after a hard week at work.

12. Pig

Lastly, there is good fortune in the distance for those born in the Year of the Pig.

As Master Sherwin puts it, those unattached would be wise to participate in more activities in the coming year. Meeting more like-minded people can help boost your chances at love.

For those in relationships, he advises spending more quality time with your significant other to strengthen your relationship.

Promos & discounts from Grab merchants for CNY 2022

To make good on these fortunes, Grab has a lineup of deals and promotions that may help you in your quest for better luck in 2022.

Here’s a compiled list of Grab deals that you can get on in the run-up to Chinese New Year and beyond that as well:

GrabFood: up to 38% off

GrabMart: 28% off orders with promo code < HUAT28 >

> Tai Chong Kok: up to 15% off selected items and CNY goodies

Kimly Seafood: 30% off Year of the Tiger Set ($51.87)

Don Don Donki: various discounted items

Shell Select: up to 30% off selected items in Jan, free delivery in Feb

Watsons: buy 1 get 1 for Fruity Camellia Bird’s Nest, 20% off Bird’s Nest Collagen

Beverage & 10% OFF New Moon Abalone Set 6s & Bird Nest

Be it paying for your purchases through GrabPay or getting essentials from GrabMart, there will be a promotion running to make good on the money you spent. Browse the many deals on the Grab app here.

Additionally, for every payment you make through GrabPay and PayLater, you can expect to receive up to 2% of it back in the form of GrabRewards points.

These points can then be exchanged for a myriad of different vouchers or items from the GrabRewards catalogue.

Stand to win an iPhone Pro 13 till 15 Feb

All that CNY shopping isn’t going to be a one-way street for your wallet—from now till 15 Feb, every GrabMart order will entitle you to a chance at winning an iPhone Pro 13.

Image courtesy of Grab

Getting a new phone to snap your CNY OOTDs won’t be a pain when you don’t have to fork out the extra dollars. Visit the link here for more details about the giveaway.

The Grab app is filled with promotions and offerings to cut off a little from your bottom line as you prepare for CNY, so head over quickly to get a scope on all their deals.

To stay up to date with any new deals and future giveaways, you can follow Grab on Facebook or Instagram.

Kickstart the new year on a good note

Regardless of what your zodiac sign may say, how your fortune turns out also depends on the effort you put in.

So, do whatever you feel is right for different aspects of your life, be it romance, wealth, or health.

Be ready to grab any opportunity that comes your way and hope that it’ll bring a good start for the rest of the year.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Grab.

Featured image courtesy of Jakarta Post & xframe.io.