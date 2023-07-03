KLIA Rumoured To Be Denying Entry To Travellers Wearing Shorts & Tight Clothing, Claims Unproven So Far

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

KLIA Allegedly Imposing Dress Code On Travellers, Figureheads Seek Clarity

Lately, there have been rumours saying that the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has imposed a dress code on travellers.

Allegedly, they may deny entry into the country if visitors are not in the appropriate attire.

However, the chairman of a Malaysian safety alliance questions the validity of the rumours.

According to a report by China Press, the chairman also urged relevant authorities to clarify whether such protocols exist.

Rumours circulating about travellers being turned away at KLIA due to their attire

On Saturday (1 July), a TikTok video surfaced on the social platform alleging that “moral police” at the KLIA have been denying entry to travellers wearing shorts and tight clothing.

The TikTok user who spoke about this said he received this information from a tour bus operator.

While he was unsure whether this is true, he said that this might have contributed to the lower number of travellers to Malaysia from countries such as China.

The user also referenced the recent news of authorities seemingly clamping down on locals wearing shorts.

He said that they are targeting not only locals but also foreign visitors.

Malaysia Community Safety Alliance chairman questions validity of rumours

In response, the chairman of Malaysia’s Alliance for Safe Community, Dr Lee Lam Thye, questioned the validity of these claims.

Dr Lee told China Press that if the travellers are not dressed appropriately, authorities should gently remind them to take note next time.

“We should not focus too much on the attire. KLIA is Malaysia’s gateway to the world, so the relevant authorities need to address this appropriately,” he added.

Dress codes & attire guidelines should be clear & not arbitrary

The chairman urged the government’s chief secretary to conduct a review and issue clear directives on the dress code for those visiting government agencies as soon as possible.

He emphasised that they must be specific guidelines, not arbitrary or temporary regulations that enforcers interpret for themselves.

Dr Lee referenced one such case in Penang. A government office allegedly turned down a woman despite her skirt being below the knee.

However, the office denied the existence of such dress codes, per The Star.

Stressing the importance of clear regulations, he said, “No official can interpret the dress code in their own light.”

