Klook users spent 5 times more on S’pore travel experiences during week of Taylor Swift concerts

Klook reveals data gathered from users’ expenditure during week of Taylor Swift concerts

During the week of Taylor Swift’s concerts in Singapore earlier this month, online travel agency Klook offered various services including hotel and ticket packages, as well as post-concert transport.

It has now revealed certain data points gathered from users who purchased the packages.

Calling it “Swiftonomics”, Klook said the effect showed the economic impact of event tourism.

Klook reveals data from Taylor Swift concert week

In a press release, Klook shared that during the week of Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in Singapore, concertgoers spent up to five times more on experiences around the city.

They purchased packages for these experiences via Klook’s booking platform.

In addition, Klook saw a 200% increase in bookings for the Klook Pass Singapore, which gives users access to up to 10 attractions across the Lion City at a bundle price.

The agency noted that this showed a strong interest in exploring Singapore, especially as concertgoers had come from all over the world.

Over 2,500 users had also booked Wagon Asia’s post-concert shuttle services, tickets for which were available on Klook in the lead-up to the concerts.

Klook added that it would continue to offer this service for other major concerts, such as Bruno Mars’ and IU’s shows in April.

Top fanbases for Klook include Taiwan & the Philippines

The following were Klook’s most sought-after packages during the ‘Eras Tour’ period:

eSIM & SIM Cards

Universal Studios Singapore

Gardens by the Bay

Fans were able to stay connected using the eSIM and SIM Cards.

Meanwhile, Universal Studios Singapore and Gardens by the Bay emerged as the most visited attractions by them.

Klook went on to note that besides Singapore, users from the following countries made up the agency’s top fan bases:

The Philippines

Mainland China

Taiwan

Thailand

Hong Kong and Macau

Back in 2023, more than 600,000 users queued for the Klook Experience Packages available on its mobile app as well.

Also read: M’sian bus operator made up to S$8,500 a day from Taylor Swift concerts in S’pore

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Sports Hub on Facebook and courtesy of Klook.