‘An unforgettable way to end this leg of the tour’: Taylor Swift thanks fans after 6 shows in S’pore

Taylor Swift thanks fans in heartfelt post for coming out to see her perform in ‘The Eras Tour’

After six spectacular concerts at the National Stadium, American pop sensation Taylor Swift took to Instagram this morning (11 March) to thank fans for attending her Singapore shows.

Reflecting on her time here, Swift wrote: “We got to play 6 shows in Singapore for the most wonderful crowds.”

Seemingly aware of the lengths her fans go to to attend her shows, the star also expressed her gratitude.

An exclusive deal that invited criticisms

Prior to her performances, Singapore agencies had made a deal for Taylor Swift to perform ‘The Eras Tour’exclusively here during her time in Southeast Asia.

The deal, which was expected to significantly boost Singapore’s economy with fans travelling from across the world to watch Taylor Swift perform ‘live’, ruffled the feathers of some neighbours.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong came to Singapore’s defence, emphasising that the deal was not meant to be hostile.

Hoo-ha aside, the shows proceeded without a glitch, with thousands of fans from various countries in attendance both inside and outside the venue.

The Swift scammers

With the exclusivity of Taylor Swift’s performances in Singapore, many scammers saw this as an opportunity to cheat fans who were willing to do anything to get tickets.

According to a report by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), at least 334 victims fell prey to Taylor Swift concert ticket scams in January and February alone.

Thai influencer Chopluem was one of many fans who were left heartbroken at the gates of the National Stadium, after finding out she had been sold a fake ticket.

While some went home brokenhearted, others tried to make the most of their travel here by still soaking in the concert atmosphere from outside the stadium.

A tour filled with love stories

With Taylor Swift’s many romantic hits, fans did not hesitate to display their affection during her performances.

Taylor Swift even united strangers with their love for her songs.

21-year-old Singaporean Sheila and 20-year-old Australian Jayden Schipplock were the only two people in their section ‘vibing’ to Swift’s ‘The Last Great American Dynasty’.

The singer will be taking a break from touring before commencing the next leg of her ‘Eras Tour’ in May.

