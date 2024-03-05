‘I don’t see that as being unfriendly’: PM Lee says Taylor Swift exclusivity deal wasn’t hostile

PM Lee assures Taylor Swift deal not a hostile act towards neighbours

Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong has asserted the arrangement for Taylor Swift to perform exclusively in Singapore during her time in Southeast Asia was not a hostile act towards neighbouring countries.

At a joint press conference with Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Melbourne, Mr Lee shared the process behind the agreement.

“(Our) agencies negotiated an arrangement with her to come to Singapore and perform and to make Singapore her only stop in Southeast Asia,” he said.

“It has turned out to be a very successful arrangement; I don’t see that as being unfriendly.”

Bad blood with neighbours

The deal ruffled the feathers of some of Singapore’s neighbours, including Thailand PM Srettha Thavisim who claimed Singapore made a deal with Taylor Swift to stop her from performing in other Southeast Asian countries.

Philippine lawmaker Joey Salceda also requested for the Phillipines’ Department of Foreign Affairs to make an official protest against the deal. He said: “(This) isn’t what good neighbours do.”

Mr Lee is currently in Melbourne to attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit taking place tomorrow.

