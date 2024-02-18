Thai PM claims S’pore paid Taylor Swift up to S$4M/show for exclusivity in Southeast Asia

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin said Singapore paid Taylor Swift for exclusivity

The Prime Minister (PM) of Thailand — Srettha Thavisin — has dropped some juicy allegations about the Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore just two weeks before the highly-anticipated shows.

Citing concert promoter Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), Mr Srettha claimed that Singapore had paid Swift US$2 million (S$2.7 million) to US$3 million (S$4 million) per show so the island nation would be the only Southeast Asian stop for ‘The Eras Tour’.

He went on to say that it’s worthwhile for countries to provide fiscal support to superstar concerts as this would lead to benefits in the form of spending by foreign concertgoers.

Citing his speech at the iBusiness Forum 2024 on Friday (16 Feb), Bangkok Post reported that the PM said he learned of the arrangement during talks with concert organisers AEG on Monday (12 Feb).

Attributing the information to AEG officials, Mr Srettha claimed the Singapore government provided financial support for Taylor Swift’s concerts, paying US$2 million (S$2.70 million) to US$3 million (S$4.05 million) per show.

In exchange, Singapore would be Swift’s only stop in Southeast Asia for ‘The Eras Tour’.

Mr Srettha called the Singapore government “astute” and said he would’ve “brought the shows to Thailand” if he knew of such arrangements.

He noted that Thailand would probably have to fork out 500 million baht (S$18.89 million) to realise this, but said it would be a worthwhile effort.

The Thai PM explained that superstar concerts attract foreign concertgoers to the country. These tourists will then spend on services and products in the country, from “hotels to tourism activities and barbeque pork roadside stalls.”

After meeting with AEG, Mr Srettha said he’s now determined to transform Thailand into a regional show hub.

He also assured AEG officials that the Thai government is ready to provide tax incentives and other “attractive measures” to bring mega concerts and world-class festivals to the country.

Singer planned concert in Thailand a decade ago but cancelled it

Taylor Swift will be performing at the Singapore National Stadium for six nights next month as part of ‘The Eras Tour’.

Notably, Singapore will be the only Southeast Asian stop for the popular concert tour.

Swift had planned a concert in Bangkok a decade ago in 2014. However, the sold-out concert was later cancelled due to a military coup in the country, reported the BBC.

MS News has reached out to the Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth (MCCY), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and AEG for comments regarding the claims.

