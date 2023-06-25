Taylor Swift Adds 3 More Dates To Singapore Eras Tour Concert In Mar 2024 After Overwhelming Response

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Taylor Swift Announces 3 More Singapore Shows For 2024 Tour

Due to the exceptionally strong reception from fans in Singapore, global pop superstar Taylor Swift has added not one, but three more dates to her upcoming concert here.

In addition to the original performance dates of 2, 3, and 4 Mar 2024, she will also be playing at the National Stadium from 7 to 9 Mar.

Concert promoters AEG Presents announced the additional dates via their social media pages on Sunday (25 June).

Taylor Swift to play a total of 6 shows in Singapore

This surprise addition of more dates to the Singapore leg of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour comes after “overwhelming response”.

The new concert dates are as follows:

Thursday (7 Mar)

Friday (8 Mar)

Saturday (9 Mar)

This means that Taylor Swift will be playing a total of six shows at the Singapore National Stadium. She will hence tie with Coldplay for the most number of shows played at the venue.

General On-Sale for the Taylor Swift shows is happening from now until noon on Wednesday (28 June).

Only those who have registered for the on-sale will stand a chance to receive an access code to purchase tickets during this period.

To register for the on-sale, visit the Ticketmaster portal.

Additionally, UOB cardholders can get tickets for these shows when presales open on Wednesday (5 July) at noon via Ticketmaster.

Presales will close on Friday (7 July) at 9am before general sales start at 12pm the same day on the ticketing website.

The UOB presales require no prior registration. However, there are limited tickets available, so it is still fastest fingers first.

If you are a UOB cardholder who wants to increase your chances of scoring tickets, you can also register for the General On-Sale.

Addition of dates due to overwhelming response

The Eras Tour concerts in Singapore will be the first time she is returning to the Lion City since 2015. She was previously here for her 1989 World Tour.

This will also be her only stop in Southeast Asia for this tour. The only other Asia country that she will be playing in is Japan.

Since Taylor Swift announced the first series of Singapore shows, the hype around the show has manifested in various ways.

Upon the start of on-sale registrations, the Ticketmaster site seemingly crashed due to the influx of site visitors.

Many fans who tried to register experienced a technical hiccup. Apparently, the site told them they had a connection interruption when trying to access the portal.

If that does not already show how in-demand the shows are, some fans are also petitioning Members of Parliament (MPs) to help them score tickets.

Social media users have messaged Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong, as well as Minister Chan Chun Sing for this very purpose.

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing took to his Instagram to address them.

He said that he hears and feels their eagerness. But, he is also concerned about how this might fuel inflation for future concerts.

So, Mr Chan offered up a deal. If that student can get Taylor Swift to perform in their school for free, he will give them a holiday-in-lieu in exchange.

Well, it looks like even with the additional dates, the competition to see Taylor Swift perform remains intense.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Taylor Swift on Facebook and AEG Presents Asia on Facebook.