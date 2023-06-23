Taylor Swift Concert Site Seemingly Crashes On 23 June As Ticket Registration Starts

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Fans Experience Issues Logging In To Register For Taylor Swift Singapore Concert Ticket

After what has felt like forever, Taylor Swift finally announced the international dates for her ongoing Eras Tour. In fact, Singapore is going to be her only stop in Southeast Asia.

In order to secure a chance at buying tickets to her show, fans logged in to the Ticketmaster website at 12pm sharp on Friday (23 Jan) to join the fan registration for her general sales.

However, many of them experienced hiccups during the registration process, as the registration site seemingly crashed.

Unable to enter Taylor Swift ticket registration site

Even before 12pm when registration began, a few fans experienced problems entering Ticketmaster’s registration site.

Instead of the Ticketmaster site, fans were directed to a page that implied that their connection was interrupted.

Queue moved extremely slowly

Other fans managed to enter the site smoothly and successfully joined a virtual registration queue.

However, fans noted that the queue moved extremely slowly, presumably due to the sheer number of fans in line.

An MS News reader noted that she entered the site at 12pm sharp but observed that the queue had not moved even after 10 minutes.

Taylor Swift concert ticket registration took extremely long time to process

Fans who progressed to the end of the queue, however, were met with yet another obstacle.

After keying in their registration details and clicking ‘submit’, the site apparently took extremely long time to respond.

Instead of being directed to a page that provides confirmation of the registration, the page apparently read “Sending, please wait …” for what seemed an age.

Successful fans managed to confirm their registration

Thankfully, quite a few fans managed to overcome these ‘obstacles’ and successfully registered for a chance at buying tickets during the general sales.

MS News has reached out to Ticketmaster for a statement and will update this article when they get back.

Hopefully, fans will face fewer hiccups when tickets are available for sale.

