Taylor Swift Performing 3 Shows At S’pore National Stadium In Mar 2024, Presales Launch 5 July

Taylor Swift To Perform In Singapore In Mar 2024

Swifties in Singapore, this is the news you have all been waiting for. After much online speculation, Taylor Swift has finally announced not one, but three shows in the Lion City.

Taking place over three nights from 2 to 4 Mar 2024, the international Pop superstar will hold the Singapore leg of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the National Stadium.

Ticket presales will start on Wednesday (5 July) at 12pm for UOB cardholders. After that, general ticket sales will launch on Friday (7 July) at 12pm.

Taylor Swift Singapore concert ticket presales start 5 July

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong broke the news just before midnight on Tuesday (20 June) via a Facebook reel.

According to his post, Taylor Swift will be performing at the Singapore National Stadium over three consecutive days in 2024. The concert dates will be as follows:

Saturday (2 Mar)

Sunday (3 Mar)

Monday (4 Mar)

UOB cardholders get to call first dibs on the tickets for these shows when presales open on Wednesday (5 July) at noon via Ticketmaster.

Presales will close on Friday (7 July) at 9am before general sales start at 12pm the same day. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets.

There’s also apparently a fan registration for general on-sale happening from 12pm this Friday (23 June) till 12pm next Wednesday (28 June).

You may get more details about the concert and how you can register via the website here, or you can save the link to the Ticketmaster website so you’ll be ready to secure your tickets once they’re available.

Only stop in Southeast Asia

The pop star herself announced the tour via an Instagram post shortly after midnight Singapore time on Wednesday (21 June).

Based on the dates so far, Singapore appears to be the only other stop in Asia besides Tokyo, Japan, which will have a whopping four shows.

More interestingly, we’ll be her only stop in Southeast Asia — so don’t be surprised if you see our regional neighbours clamouring for tickets too.

Considering the reception for Coldplay’s recent sold-out six shows, we’re sure fans will be praying for Swift to surprise them with additional dates should the same thing happen for her shows.

Fellow American singer Sabrina Carpenter, famed for the hit song ‘Nonsense’, will be accompanying her on her Singapore stops.

Part of highly anticipated ‘The Eras Tour’

These shows make up the Singapore stop of Swift’s ongoing headlining concert tour, ‘The Eras Tour’.

Upon announcing the first slew of shows in the United States, Swift shared late last year that it is a journey through the musical eras of her career, past and present.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Her ongoing shows in the US have garnered much attention online.

One of the most notable shows so far is her performance at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

A downpour befell the outdoor concert, but that did not deter the popstar nor her loyal Swifties. She continued performing in the rain while her fans weathered out the storm with her.

Rumours about a Singapore concert circulated before official announcement

Over at this side of the world, many were crossing their fingers that ‘The Eras Tour’ will come to Singapore.

Prior to the announcement, rumours abound on whether Taylor Swift will be coming to Asia.

One user Tweeted about the possibility that Swift will be performing in Singapore and Japan.

Another user expressed her excitement, saying that even if tickets are expensive, this once-in-a-lifetime show will be worth it.

In light of Coldplay recently selling out a total of six shows in Singapore, there are also some who think that additional dates are on the cards for Taylor Swift as well.

Whatever it is, fans who wish to attend any of Taylor Swift’s shows in Singapore should plan ahead if you want to score the best seats. May the fastest fingers win.

Featured image adapted from Taylor Swift on Facebook.