Chan Chun Sing Challenges Students To Get Taylor Swift To Perform In Their Schools, Will Offer Day Off

Chan Chun Sing Hilariously Responds To School Holiday Request For Taylor Swift Concert Ticketing Day

Since news broke about Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert in Singapore, fans have been coming up with creative ideas to get their hands on the tickets. It appears some have even reached out to those in power to help fulfil their ticketing ambition.

One Swiftie took to their TikTok page to share an amusing compilation of such requests sent to various parties, including Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong, as well as Minister Chan Chun Sing.

While these requests were likely sent in jest, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing surprised followers on Instagram by saying students who manage to get Taylor Swift to perform in their school will get to enjoy a day off.

Students request for school holiday on Taylor Swift concert ticketing date

On Wednesday (21 June), TikTok user @hei.d1 posted a TikTok collage featuring screenshots of several Swifties as well as their earnest requests to Singapore leaders and even Taylor Swift herself.

These included messages to DPM Lawrence Wong, asking him to grant students a day off so they would not have to skip school to secure tickets.

Another screenshot featured a similar request made to PM Lee through a series of Instagram messages.

Perhaps most effective of them all, however, was a Swiftie’s direct message to Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

Addressing Mr Chan as “mr moe”, the Taylor Swift fan proceeds to profess their love for the artiste.

They then smoothly requested the minister to declare school holidays on 5 July and 7 July — the dates of the UOB presale and the general ticketing sale respectively — so students can get their tickets for The Eras Tour concert.

They even suggested the minister dress up and go for the concert with them as a pair of ‘mirrorballs’ — a reference to Swift’s 2020 release.

This was apparently not the only bold request the Minister for Education received.

On his Instagram page, Mr Chan shared another screenshot of a similar private message he received from a student.

In a bid to convince the minister, this fan even assured him that they had passed “all their weighted assignments except mother tongue”.

Chan Chun Sing addresses requests, challenges students to invite Taylor Swift to their schools

In an Instagram post on Friday (23 June), the minister addressed these requests, assuring fans “I hear you. I feel you.”

Presumably referencing the first student’s suggestion to attend the concert with him in “mirrorballs”, Mr Chan used the song ‘Mirrorball’ as the accompanying music to his post.

However, he continued that he, unfortunately, was unable to grant the requests, out of consideration for fans of other popular artists. Mr Chan also shared his concern over how it might worsen inflation.

Turning the tables around, Mr Chan challenged students to invite Taylor Swift to their schools for a free exclusive concert. If students were able to accomplish this, he promised to grant them a day off.

Mr Chan then cheekily asked fans,

If she turns up and your school declares a school holiday, then will you all still turn up that day?

He then compromised and offered students an off day in lieu if that happened.

Minister assures followers he did not get hacked

Following the unexpected but hilarious response by the minister, multiple Instagram users left comments under his post.

Since the post was unlike his usual style, many wondered if the post was legitimate.

One user even asked if the minister got hacked.

Rest assured though, as MS News understands that it was a genuine challenge issued by Minister Chan himself.

And it seems students from around Singapore are raring to take on the challenge.

Republic Polytechnic students, in particular, seem ‘Ready For It’.

Meanwhile, students from Victoria Junior College also added that the idea was so good they could not ‘Shake it Off’.

There was also a fair share of adults hoping for the potential school holiday to be made a public holiday instead so everyone could benefit from it.

Since Minister Chan has given the green light to students to extend invites to the pop star, it’s time to band together with our creative caps to invite her to our schools.

Perhaps she’ll catch wind of the situation and bless selected students with an exclusive concert in their school hall.

