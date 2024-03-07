Thai influencer stranded outside Taylor Swift S’pore concert after falling victim to online ticket scam

Trip to Singapore for Taylor Swift concert turns into heartbreak for Thai influencer

Last Sunday (3 March), Thai influencer Nattarada “Chopluem” Thampaya wept at the gates of Singapore’s National Stadium after learning she was a victim of a scam involving her ticket for a Taylor Swift concert.

Known as Chopluem among her fans, the influencer had flown out of Bangkok that same day with her brother and seven other concertgoers, noted Khaosod English.

Her hopes of seeing the pop sensation ‘live’ were swiftly crushed after realising she received the same QR code for the same seat as eight other fans.

Thai influencer weeps after realising Taylor Swift tickets were a scam

On Monday (4 March), Chopluem took to Instagram and Tik Tok to share her disheartening experience.

Speaking in Thai, she explained the journey she took and the utter disappointment that followed.

Thai PBS World reported that Chopleum hopped on a flight from Bangkok at 3am on Sunday (3 March) to watch ‘The Eras Tour’ in Singapore that same night.

She had planned her trip and picked her outfit carefully just for the experience. Upon reaching the National Stadium, however, she and her friend encountered problems with their tickets at the gate.

The staff who scanned them told her that the QR codes had already been scanned by two concertgoers who managed to enter the venue.

They went to check the seats and found that eight other people had ‘tickets’ to the same seats, stated Thaiger. Realising the situation, staff cancelled the seats and instructed the fans who were there to leave the stadium.

Chopleum said: “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me…I had eagerly awaited the Eras Tour for nearly a year, working hard to save money. The fraudsters were so heartless.”

Thai fans who received scam tickets bought from same seller

After her social media posts went viral, Chopleum learnt that multiple other fans had fallen victim to the same scam.

The seller in turn released a statement, declaring that they’re gathering evidence to assist with investigations.

“From the issues shared on social media, our shop is not complacent about the problem. Our team is gathering evidence to file a complaint with the police and clarify the matter to the public,” Thaiger quoted the seller as saying.

The seller added: “We assure all customers that we will compensate each of them as much as much as we can. We promise to take responsibility and will not escape from the problem.”

Police advise victims of concert ticket scams to file reports

In light of the incident, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau issued an advisory for all Thai residents who’ve become victims of ticket scams to report their cases to the Thai police.

The bureau warned that the Cyber Police does not accept reports via social media platforms, or any other website or application.

According to Khaosod, Chopluem alleged that about 120 people had fallen for the same scam and many were Thais.

Since they bought many tickets costing 20,000 baht (S$751), some fans lost nearly 4000,000 baht (S$15,024).

MS News has reached out to Chopleum for comments.

Featured image adapted from @chopluem on TikTok.