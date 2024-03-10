M’sian bus operator made up to S$8,500 a day from Taylor Swift concerts in S’pore

M’sian bus operator ferried Taylor Swift fans to S’pore 3 times a day

Taylor Swift might have finished her six-night concert tour in Singapore, but the economic benefits are still being felt.

The good news isn’t confined to Singapore’s borders either, with a Malaysian bus operator raking in cash due to Swifties.

He said he made up to S$8,500 a day by ferrying fans to Singapore to attend the concerts.

Bus operator reveals Taylor Swift-related boost during interview

The bus operator revealed the bumper Taylor Swift-related earnings during an interview with Malaysian radio station BFM 89.9 released on YouTube.

Mr Amirul Sufi said he made three trips a day from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, sending Swifies to the concerts.

For that, he made about RM25,000 (S$7,100) to RM30,000 (S$8,500), he added.

S$1,700 in profits in 1 day

Of course, Mr Amirul has to factor in operating costs as well.

He has to fork out about RM4,000 (S$1,137) for one bus trip, including paying for petrol, the driver’s salary and maintenance, he said.

After that’s accounted for, he would still make the considerable sum of about RM6,000 (S$1,700) in profits in one day, he added.

There was also the possibility of increasing the bus frequency if there was demand — meaning more profits for him.

Fans risk scams in travelling for Taylor Swift concerts: Bus operator

Mr Amirul pointed out that Swifties faced many risks in travelling to Singapore for the concerts.

One of the biggest challenges is scammers, who can prey on those buying tickets and booking hotels and transport.

That’s why he strives to build the trust of customers and is thankful to receive good reviews for his service.

Despite the challenges, he appeared grateful for the economic impact of Taylor Swift descending upon the region, saying:

Although the concert was held in Singapore, it not only benefited Singapore’s economy, I also benefited from it.

Many concert-goers were from overseas

The American megastar’s sold-out shows were held from 2 to 9 March at the National Stadium.

Singapore was her only stop in Southeast Asia on “The Eras Tour”, thanks to a deal that was signed to make the show exclusive to us.

That meant that a good chunk of those who purchased tickets were Swifties from overseas, including Malaysia.

