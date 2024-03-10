‘S’pore is a great entrepreneur’: M’sian agency founder hails economic benefits of Taylor Swift exclusivity

Singapore praised for being an ‘entrepreneur’ with Taylor Swift exclusive deal

The founder of a creative marketing agency in Malaysia has taken to social media to praise Singapore for being an “entrepreneur” in scoring an exclusive deal with Taylor Swift to make the Lion City the singer’s only stop in the region on ‘The Eras Tour’.

He was in town for one of Swift’s concerts at the National Stadium and ruminated on how Singapore can create value and opportunities for local businesses through this deal.

Additionally, he highlighted how the money Singapore made from the six concerts will go into future projects that will keep the country at its peak for a long time.

Malaysian agency founder says Singapore is a hub for the region

Malaysian creative marketing agency founder Richard Ker attended Taylor Swift’s fifth show at Singapore’s National Stadium on Friday (8 March).

He penned his reflections on Singapore’s arrangement with Taylor Swift in a Facebook post the same evening, saying: “If Singapore is a person, he or she is truly a great entrepreneur.”

Ker first pointed out that Singapore is not only a hub for many things in Southeast Asia, but it is also the global leader in many aspects. These areas include education, financial, innovation, quality of life, and economy.

He then said that an entrepreneur is able to solve problems, create value, design experiences, and make something out of a limited number of resources.

“This is what Singapore is constantly doing. This is why I feel Singapore is a great ‘entrepreneur’.”

Singapore an ‘entrepreneur’, hosting Taylor Swift creates business opportunities

Ker cited Singapore’s exclusive deal with Taylor Swift as an example of the country’s entrepreneurship.

He observed that more than half of the 62,000 attendees that day were from other countries.

Thanks to ‘The Eras Tour’, tourists are spending millions of dollars in Singapore over the six nights that Swift performed.

“Hotels are full. Restaurants are packed. Retailers are happy. Local suppliers and vendors are even happier. Shopping malls are playing Taylor Swift’s songs,” he highlighted.

Additionally, the millions in revenue that Singapore makes from this will go into maintaining its status as the forerunner in many other aspects in the form of reinvestments, Ker said.

He added: “And there’s no sign that this great ‘entrepreneur’ is stopping.”

The agency founder concluded his post by saying that Singapore is a “true master class” in entrepreneurship, branding, sales and marketing.

“Plenty to learn from Singapore, as always. Majulah Singapura!”

MS News has contacted Richard Ker for comments.

