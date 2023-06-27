Jurong West KNS Restaurant Suspended Until 6 July For Unclean Chiller & Failure To Register Assistant

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

KNS Restaurant In Jurong West Suspended For 2 Weeks

Indian eatery KNS Restaurant in Jurong West has been slapped with a two-week suspension by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

According to an announcement, SFA has suspended the 24-hour restaurant in Jurong West from 23 June to 6 July, both dates inclusive.

It had accumulated 14 demerit points over a 12-month period, including for failing to register an assistant.

This isn’t the first time KNS Restaurant has been suspended.

In 2020, SFA suspended the same restaurant after an infestation was found on its premises in 2020.

According to SFA’s press release, KNS Restaurant, located at Block 990 Jurong West Street 93, #01-01, had received the following demerit points:

6 demerit points for failure to register assistant

4 demerit points for failure to keep the chiller clean

4 demerit points for the use of chipped crockery

Including the two-week suspension until 6 July, the restaurant was fined a total of S$1,000.

SFA said licensees that accumulate 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have their licence suspended for either two or four weeks. It may also be cancelled.

“All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work as food handlers,” SFA added.

All food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, must re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

Only registered food handlers allowed

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and reminds food operators to always observe good food and personal hygiene practices.

It also reminds food operators to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

Members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets.

They can provide feedback via the online form at https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback or call the SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for follow-up investigations.

Previous ban due to cockroach infestation

If the name rings a bell, that may be because it isn’t the first time SFA has suspended the restaurant.

Back in 2020, SFA said KNS Restaurant had accumulated 18 demerit points over a 12-month period.

12 of those were for a failure to keep its premises free of a cockroach infestation.

It also received 6 demerit points for not registering an assistant.

The restaurant was suspended from 14 Dec 2020 to 27 Dec 2020.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.