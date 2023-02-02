Kopitiam Card Valid For Use Till 30 Jun, Refund Of Stored Value Available From Mar

Kopitiam Card With 10% Discount Can Be Used Till 30 Jun

Frequent customers at Kopitiam food courts probably have a physical card which you can use to make payments.

Rumours have been swirling recently that the card will no longer be in use from the end of Feb 2023.

However, Kopitiam has clarified any confusion, stating that its validity will only cease come 30 Jun 2023.

Customers can use physical Kopitiam card till 30 Jun

On Thursday (2 Feb), Kopitiam took to Facebook to address rumours that their physical cards will no longer be usable very soon.

Thwarting claims that the card will only be valid till end-Feb this year, Kopitiam stated that its validity is till 30 Jun 2023 instead.

Therefore, customers who are still holding on to the card can still benefit from the 10% discount till then.

However, Kopitiam encourages customers to download the FairPrice app as soon as they can, to enjoy both the discount as well as the redemption of NTUC Linkpoints with their Kopitiam purchases.

Those who’ve made the switch can already start to reap the rewards.

Cash refund of stored value possible from 1 Mar

No need to worry about the value still remaining on your cards as Kopitiam will be facilitating cash refunds from 1 Mar 2023.

Simply look out for kiosks at certain outlets to proceed with the refund. Employees will be on standby at these stations to assist customers if need be.

In response to concerns about elderly customers possibly struggling to use the FairPrice app, Kopitiam explained that they’ll be introducing “special arrangments” for the Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation, and ComCare customers.

They have yet to share a timeline or any details of these arrangements at the time of writing.

Besides cash refunds, customers may also transfer their cards’ stored value in the form of Linkpoints on the FairPrice app. The app is free for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

These points can be redeemed on groceries at FairPrice outlets or food and beverage purchases at NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam outlets.

Changes following acquisition of Kopitiam by NTUC Enterprise

For those who are wondering why the change is happening, NTUC Enterprise acquired Kopitiam in 2018, subsuming it under the NTUC FairPrice Group along with FairPrice and Foodfare.

The move was reportedly to keep the costs of food low for consumers.

Since then, Kopitiam and FairPrice have been rolling out measures to make the customer experience more seamless across their brands, including channelling benefits to one platform.

Hopefully, the transition will be a smooth one for everyone, so all customers may continue to enjoy the perks easily.

Featured image adapted from ぷーたパパ on Ameblo and SG PromoHunters on Facebook.