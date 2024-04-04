Kopitiam shutters Tampines 1 outlet after 15 years in business

Kopitiam at Tampines 1 ceases operations after 15 years

Tampines 1’s Kopitiam outlet has shuttered after 15 years of operations.

The food court has a history that dates back to 2009 — the same year the mall first welcomed shoppers.

It used to be called Kapitans by Kopitiam.

Following the closure, a new food hall concept will take its place in the second half of 2024.

All Kopitiam food stalls will be departing Tampines 1

The I Love Tampines Facebook page first shared the news of Kopitiam’s closure on 28 Feb.

Its last day of business was on 31 March.

On 1 April, the page shared another post confirming that Kopitiam had ceased operations for good.

Affirming it as an “end of an era”, I Love Tampines shared that all its stalls will be leaving the premises.

Some of them have already relocated elsewhere, such as:

L32 Handmade Noodles has moved to Block 211 New Upper Changi Road

Wen Kang Ji Wanton Noodles has moved to Food Republic at Wisma Atria

I Like Chicken has moved to Block 872C Tampines Street 86

The fish soup stall will also be relocating to Block 258 Geylang Lorong 12.

Currently, the page is seeking information as to where the Yong Tau Foo and Korean/Japanese stalls are shifting.

Nearest Kopitiam outlet is at Tampines Mall

Ahead of its closure, a notice was displayed at Kopitiam Tampines 1 thanking customers for their patronage over the years.

The sign also directed diners to the closest Kopitiam outlet at the nearby Tampines Mall.

In May last year, Tampines 1 began undergoing renovation and upgrading works valued at S$38 million.

After the works are complete, shoppers can look forward to new F&B offerings such as Greendot, Tiong Bahru Bakery, and An Acai Affair.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from I Love Tampines on Facebook and Facebook.