Tampines 1 Mall Undergoes Renovation, Will Welcome New Stores Like Tiong Bahru Bakery & Sushiro

New Stores Coming To Tampines 1 After Renovation & Upgrading Works

Heads-up, Easties. If you haven’t noticed, some renovation and upgrading works have been going on at Tampines 1.

In case you’re curious, the works are a precursor to upcoming changes, as the mall will soon welcome new tenants to revitalise its standing amongst the three malls in the area.

The mall will continue to operate throughout the improvement works, as they only involve levels 1, 4, 5, and basement 1.

Tampines 1 to continue operations throughout renovation period

According to Frasers Centrepoint Trust’s business updates in January, they have allocated S$38 million for the renovation works.

The works are part of the real estate company’s Asset Enhancement Initiatives (AEI).

According to them, the upgrades will elevate Tampines 1’s retail experience with new offerings and refreshed shopper touch-points.

New F&B, fashion & beauty stores to join existing ones

Per the company’s latest investor presentation on 9 May, new tenants have already committed to 90% of the spaces available for retail use at the upgraded mall.

After all the works are complete, visitors can look forward to new shops and brands, including Food & Beverage (F&B) offerings such as:

Aburi-En

An Acai Affair

Collin’s

Field Notes

Greendot

Kuriya Japanese Market

Kyoto Shokudo

Luckin Coffee

Mamma Mia!

Onigiri Planet

Piz’za Love

Pocha

Rrooll

Saveur Thai

Smile Dessert

Sushi Plus

Sushiro

Tiong Bahru Bakery

Tori Q

Wine Connection

Wok Hey

On top of the existing Fashion and Beauty retailers at Tampines 1, shoppers can expect to find these brands at the mall post-renovation:

Love, Bonito

from there on

Novela

The AEI works start in the second quarter of 2023 and will last all the way till the third quarter of 2024.

If you’d like to visit the mall to take a peek at the ongoing changes or wait till after it gets its new look, here’s how to get there:



Tampines 1

Address: 10 Tampines Central 1, Singapore 529536

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Tampines Station

Featured image adapted from Tampines 1 on Facebook and Tiong Bahru Bakery on Facebook.