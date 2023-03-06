South Korean Woman Allegedly Gets Called ‘Ajumma’ On Train, She Stabs 3 Passengers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Korean Woman Involved In Stabbing Purportedly Due To Being Called ‘Ajumma’

They say age is a sensitive topic, especially in Asian societies. However, a Korean woman might have proven just how touchy this subject can get, after news reports of a stabbing of three people that took place on a train.

The reason? Someone had apparently called her “ajumma” – a colloquial term referring to a middle-aged woman. Although it is a casual word, it can sometimes be interpreted as having derogatory undertones.

Police have since issued an arrest warrant for the 37-year-old woman and charged her with inflicting “special violence”.

Told to lower her volume by other older ladies

According to Seoul-based English daily The Korea Herald, the 37-year-old reportedly injured two other women in their 60s and a man in his 50s with a knife.

The incident happened on board a subway train bound for Jukjeon Station in the city of Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.

The accused was apparently on the phone when one of the older ladies asked her to lower her volume, according to subway police. The latter also supposedly called the woman “ajumma” in the process.

Apparently, this offended the 37-year-old so much that she attacked the two older women and the other man.

Thankfully, none of the injuries were deadly. However, it was reported that one of the victims required surgery after the altercation.

Arrest warrant requested after Korean ajumma stabbing on train

Officials that spoke to The Korea Herald said that an arrest warrant has been requested. The 37-year-old is currently suspected of inflicting “special violence” for her involvement.

The charge is applicable when a deadly weapon or collective force is used to injure someone else. In South Korea, a person can spend up to 10 years in jail if convicted.

It is also illegal in South Korea to be carrying a weapon on a train unless special permission from authorities is granted. However, subway police did not pursue this charge.

