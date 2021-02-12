Malaysian Baker Creates Kumquat Cake Roll With Cream Cheese & Tangerine Filling

As Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations are in full swing, you’re probably whipping up dishes that will impress your friends and family. That vast dinner spread is no doubt impressive for a home cook, but it can’t possibly match up to this piece of perfection.

A baker in Malaysia created a prosperity kumquat roll cake with golden oranges and the word “福” or blessing printed on top. She shared her creation in the Subtle Asian Baking Facebook group.

Hopefully, this ambitious cake has the power to bring prosperity to a person’s household for 2021.

Intricate kumquat design too pretty to be eaten

Kumquats are often used to symbolise prosperity during the Lunar New Year. If you want to boost your luck for the upcoming months, this delectable treat may get the job done.

With a gorgeous tangerine design that looks like a water colour painting, one could easily mistake Ms Keem Ooi’s creation for a CNY decorative item.

If we had this cake, we’d probably stare at it for a while too, before digging in.

Cake roll contains cream cheese & tangerine filling

After marvelling at the intricate kumquat and flower design, cutting into the cake will reveal the most pleasant surprise — a small tangerine section perfectly encircled by some velvety cream cheese.

If there’s anything this cake roll proves to us, it’s that you can be beautiful both on the outside and the inside.

We bet the taste is just as lovely too.

Online tutorial for aspiring bakers

Since Ms Ooi is in Malaysia, getting your hands on this cake may prove a little tough, but no worries if there’s an aspiring baker in the fam.

Ms Ooi has generously shared a video tutorial on her Instagram page here. You can also drop her a message for further questions.

Ms Ooi is also the mastermind behind this Deepavali Swiss Roll cake, as well as Pikachu bread and Totoro buns that’ll make anyone go, “Aww.”

With some spare time on your hands, why not have a go at making your own Instaworthy cake?

