Ubi Shop Has Up To 75% Off Furniture & Mattresses, Homeowners Get Free ID Consultations

Kun Living Sale Has Furniture & Mattress From S$99 From 17 To 26 Jun

Scrolling past dreamy interiors on social media can often inspire thoughts of turning a humble abode into a showroom-like personal haven.

But the reality is that a full-fledged home makeover may seem like a pipe dream when you contemplate the potential dent in your pocket.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on new furniture and mattresses, we’ve got great news for you — Kun Living is having a warehouse sale from 17 to 26 Jun.

With discounts of up to 75%, you may finally be able to get the furniture and mattresses to complete your dream home.

Kun Living has comfortable mattresses for a good night’s rest

A good night’s sleep is key to ensuring top performance throughout the day.

Whether you’re looking for a new queen or king-sized bed to replace your old one or improve the quality of your sleep, Kun Living has got you covered.

If you’ve been waking up with aches and pains all over, Four Star’s Arrio Mattress will help reduce muscle tension and minimise body strains.

You’ll get to work a much happier person when you can wake up every day painlessly like a reborn baby and not a fatigued adult.

Fatigued adults would know the struggle of waking up with back aches, which is why the king-sized Back Comfort Pro would be the mattress you need.

Thick, soft, and sturdy, it has all the right features you need for a comfortable rest before seizing the day with a clear mind.

Folks who prefer their luxury mattresses a little smaller to maximise space in the room can opt for the queen-sized Dealla Mattress.

Comparable size aside, it still promises ultimate cosiness for the comfiest sleep.

Beanbags & sofas for cosy lepak sessions at home

Once you’ve had enough rest on your new mattresses after a tiring work week, you might have the urge to show off your home to friends and family.

But before inviting them over, you’d need some plush sofas for your guests to sit on.

Take your pick from Kun Living’s 2-Seater Sofa and 3-Seater Sofa, both of which come with a free ottoman.

To make your lepak sessions even more chill, add some beanbags from just S$99 so you and your guests can lie down while watching movie marathons.

You can thank Kun Living later when your friends tell you what a great time they had at your fully furnished home.

Dining, living & bedroom bundle deals to complete your dream home

Of course, entertaining guests wouldn’t be complete without a feast, which you can serve on a luxurious marble dining table, which you’ll find from S$1,299 at the sale.

Even if you can’t compete with mum’s cooking, at least you can impress your friends and relatives with your impeccable taste in furniture.

If you’re looking for something smaller to use as a bedside, vanity, or coffee table, the Camille Marble Table, available in black or white with steel legs, will add a touch of elegance and luxury to any room.

While seasoned homeowners may eye specific pieces just to refresh their homes, new homeowners who are starting on a clean slate would probably be on the lookout for the best deals too.

Thankfully, Kun Living is offering bedroom bundle deals from S$725, as well as living room bundle deals so you can score essential furniture pieces for multiple spaces at a steal. Each bundle gets you an additional 10% off the furniture that you buy together with a mattress in one bill.

Customers who spend above S$3,000 on a mattress and furniture are entitled to a further 10% off the total bill in a single receipt. This includes free delivery and complimentary clearing of old furniture to relieve the stress of a major home reno.

For more extensive renovations, you can also get up to S$700 off floor tiles from Diamond Asia Tiles.

GSS bonuses & free in-store ID consultation

Most of us need opinions and advice from a trusted professional before attempting to make a big change to our home interior.

If you’re in that category, you’ll be happy to know that there will be free in-store interior design (ID) consultations from the experts at L-Pine Design. They will be working with Kun Living to provide all the required furniture and beddings.

Shoppers can enjoy additional promos like free delivery and up to S$30 off their taxi fares.

Customers who spend S$500 in a single receipt are also entitled to free parking, and those who spent at least S$1,500 will get a return voucher for S$100 off their next purchase at Kun Living.

The freebies don’t stop there. Spend over S$3,500 at the sale, and you’ll get to go home with a complimentary Novita standing fan or Philips air fryer.

Those who spend S$999 in a single receipt can also receive SS$100 return vouchers, which can only be used on non-sales days, plus a free air humidifier with essential oils and chiro pillows.

With all the freebies that you can add to your home, you can get nearly everything you need to enhance your abode at Kun Living.

Get 75% off furniture & mattresses at the Kun Living sale

To sum it up, here are some of the exciting deals you can find at the sale:

Up to 75% off selected products

Up to S$700 off floor tiles

Mattresses from S$350

Beanbags from S$99

2-seater sofa from S$599 & 3-seater sofa from S$1,099 (with free ottoman)

Marble dining table from S$1,299

Bedroom bundles from S$725

Living and bedroom bundle deals

Complimentary in-store interior design consultation

Free parking or taxi fare (up to S$30) & delivery

Complimentary standing fan or air fryer with purchase of over S$3,500

S$100 return voucher for your next purchase at Kun Living (with minimum spend of S$1,500)

If you want to check out the offerings yourself, here’s how to get there:



Kun Living

Address: 6 Ubi Rd 1, #01-10 Wintech Centre, Singapore 408726

Date: 17-26 Jun

Time: 11am-7pm daily

Nearest station: Macpherson MRT

For more information, visit Kun Living’s official website here, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Transform your home & lift your spirits

All homes can be turned into Pinterest-worthy masterpieces with the right furniture, mattresses, sheets, and accessories.

Whether you go for a small makeover or a major renovation, the end result will surely lift your spirits.

You might even enjoy sweeter dreams when you fall asleep in a home that mirrors the one you’ve always wanted.

