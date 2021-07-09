Labrador Park Durian Market Lets You Eat MSW Alfresco Style

A date with bae isn’t usually complete without a romantic dinner. But with the durian season upon us, feasting on the king of fruit may be on the top of your wishlist.

And if this is the case, we’ve found the best venue for an unforgettable night.

Frozen & Co is hosting a Durian Market with alfresco dining under the night sky. To satisfy your durian cravings, their menu includes Mao Shan Wang (MSW) at only $12/box.

Source

Those longing for a day out after a long WFH week may find respite through this outdoor durian dining experience.

Dinner dates with bae at Labrador Park Durian market

Seafood and meat supplier Frozen & Co will be launching a durian market from today (9 Jul) till this Sunday (11 Jul) and next Friday (16 Jul) to Sunday (18 Jul).

Source

Time to jio your durian-loving bae because they are offering Tok Gong MSW at only $12/box, with each box containing 200g of durian. Customers can buy a maximum of 2 boxes or 400g of durian to ensure most visitors will get a share.

Source

While most durian dining experiences tend to involve roadside stalls like the ones in Geylang, this market offers an entirely different atmosphere.

For couples, we surmise bae will be impressed with the venue which features string and mood lights surrounded by natural greenery.

Source

Imagine basking under the glow of starry skies while relishing delectable chunks of durian flesh. The romantic moment is even better with generous portions of MSW by your side.

Source

Frozen & Co durian deals

Besides their $12/box MSW, Frozen & Co has more noteworthy deals for durian lovers craving for more. Here’s a look at their offerings:

Premium MSW – $29.90/400g

Old Tree Pahang MSW $35.90/400g

Blackgold MSW – $37.90/400g

Jin Feng – $29.90/400g

Red Prawn D13 – $22.90/400g

Visitors can opt for dine-in and takeaway. That way, you have a filling stash of durian to satisfy your tummy in the days to come.

How to get there

The venue is a 12-minute walk from the Labrador Park MRT station.

Here are more details about this event.

Address: 8 Port Road, Labrador Park, Singapore 117540

Date: 9 Jul-11 Jul and 16 Jul-18 Jul

Opening Hours: 4pm–11pm

Website: Frozen & Co Facebook page

Have an unforgettable durian dining experience

Unlike durian deals in local stalls, Frozen & Co offers a departure from the norm with their magical alfresco dining atmosphere.

Since the pandemic is still ongoing, remember to follow social distancing measures for everyone’s safety.

Are you interested in attending this Durian Market? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.