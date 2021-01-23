Prairie By Craftsmen Resembles A Greenhouse With Sunroof & Plants Everywhere

The Botanic Gardens is one of the best hangouts for nature lovers. While the park is a treasure trove for diverse flora and fauna, those who want to recharge with a coffee break can do it next to foliage in this new destination.

Prairie – a café by the folks behind Craftsmen Specialty Coffee – has just opened its doors at Cluny Court.

Source

With an al fresco dining experience that’ll transport you to a whole other place, you might want to drop by if you’re yearning for a quick escape.

Source

If you’re visiting the Botanic Gardens soon, here’s the lowdown on what to expect from this gorgeous new café.

Bukit Timah café is a natural haven

From the entrance, Prairie may look like any other F&B establishment with a large awning sticking out.

Source

But step inside, and you’ll immediately gasp in awe of the café’s beauty. True to its theme, plants feature prominently around the interior, imbuing the space with a touch of nature.

Source

Dining here under the aircon, you’ll get to be surrounded by lush greenery without subjecting yourself to the unpredictable Singapore weather.

Day or night, you can get a steady flow of drinks, from regular caffeine fixes or alcoholic beverages to round off dinner with.

Source

No idea how to spend your day off? Bring your latest novel and call dibs on this plush sofa, where you can relax and recharge from a hectic week.

Source

Semi-outdoor dining area with sunroof

What makes this café distinct from others is the semi-outdoor area with a sunroof and abundant foliage. The greenery, which is illuminated by the warm lamps and overhead lights, surround the chairs and tables.

Source

You can almost imagine yourself being in an enchanted forest, away from the routines of city life.

Source

Make sure to arrive early to secure a spot for your squad. If you’ve been blessed with perpetually late BFFs, bide your time by snapping pictures of the greenhouse-style café.

Source

Roam outside, and you’ll even discover this mini bamboo forest that could evoke memories of your trips to Japan.

Source

Tuck into delicious meals & rich coffee

Prairie’s menu features an assortment of frothy drinks and delicious meals that can satisfy your tummy.

Savour their beef oxtail which consists of slow-cooked oxtails, sautéed asparagus, mashed potato, carrots, and baguette. The healthy combo is the perfect treat to reward yourself after a long work day.

Source

Another main course option is this duck confit with a side of roasted potatoes, sautéed mushroom, and chicken jus.

Source

Foodies who prefer a good ‘ol breakfast and snack can opt for their coffee and pair it with their French baguette ($5.50) croissants ($4 to $6), or sourdough ($12/loaf).

Source

Make sure to snap a gorgeous flatlay before digging into these irresistible-looking dishes.

2 minutes away from Botanic Gardens MRT

Prairie is easily accessible from Botanic Gardens MRT station, so you can jio your buddies anytime, even if you don’t have personal transportation.

Address: 501 Bukit Timah Rd, #01-05C Cluny Court, Singapore 259760

Opening Hours: 7:30am-10:30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Botanic Gardens Station

Contact number: +65 6972 9142

Website: Prairie Facebook page

Bukit Timah Café for nature lovers

Prairie offers the dream coffee-sipping experience for nature lovers. Coffee aficionados will definitely love to catch up with friends amid the lush greenery.

Since it’s next to the Botanic Gardens, visit for a well-deserved treat after hours spent wandering or exercising around the vast park.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram, Instagram, and Instagram.