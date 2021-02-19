Newly Opened Teahouse 1973 Café In Aljunied Lets You Enjoy High Tea On A Budget

Think “high tea”, and our minds will likely go to fancy restaurants that will leave us with a hefty bill for a light meal. However, this is definitely not the case for the newly opened Teahouse 1973 café in Aljunied.

With a delectable high tea set for 2 at only $35, you can treat your BFF or bae to an atas dining experience on a budget.

Aljunied café has affordable high tea with cakes & pastries

According to a post in the 走，新加坡 Facebook group, netizen Ms Cheah shared that her experience at Teahouse 1973 was nothing but exceptional.

This beautiful slice of cake, among a variety of others pastries served beautifully on a regal looking cake stand, would be perfect for an afternoon snack.

The gleaming cutlery with gold lining certainly add a touch of royalty so you can imagine dining in a palace far from here.

Teahouse 1973’s menu states that the High Tea Set includes fresh homemade cakes and a pot of fruit tea, which you and your BFF or SO can share.

The set is only available from 2pm – 5pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, so make sure to check the date before heading there.

No GST among other perks

Before you think that the limited offer is their only draw, Ms Cheah shares another perk of dining at Teahouse 1973 — no GST or service charge.

Besides giving the establishment’s service, food and interior a 5 whooping stars, Ms Cheah claims that GST wasn’t imposed on their meal. She even shared her receipt as proof.

No frills, no GST, and great food to boot.

Serves famous Penang dishes

If you aren’t in the mood for high tea, Teahouse 1973 also serves up authentic Penang dishes.

This Nasi Lemak Set comes with the option of succulent sambal sotong or sambal prawn.

Nasi Lemak Set – $13.80

Not forgetting the quintessential Penang Laksa, which is as authentic as it gets.



Penang Laksa – $7.80

Those with a more ang moh palette can go for the Beef Burger, served with a side of chunky potato fries.

Beef Burger – $13.80

Their vast menu includes various other mains, starters and desserts, which you can view in full here. Once you’re done browsing, here’s all you need to know to get there:



Address: Blk 53 Sims Place, Singapore 380053

Opening Hours: Tues – Sun, 11am – 9pm

Nearest MRT: Aljunied Station

Contact number: +65 9238 5351

Website: Teahouse 1973

More food options in the East

With a new café in the neighbourhood, Easties now have a place to enjoy a high tea session with their loved ones.

It’s hard to say no to good food, but it’s even harder when it comes with a great price tag.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve tried this high tea set from Teahouse 1973.

