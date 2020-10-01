Singapore Airlines Debuts SIA@Home Meals, With Wine & Amenities Thrown In

As you may know, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has suffered massive losses in the past year due to Covid-19.

Now, they’re hoping to bring the world-renowned SIA experience through other means, and one of these is by home delivery.

Yes, SIA is now offering a dining package called SIA@Home, and as the term suggests, you can enjoy their culinary wares from the comfort of your dining room.

Image provided by SIA.

Meals come with either wine or champagne, and prices start from $288 for Business Class, and $448 for First Class.

The service starts from Monday (5 Oct) on KrisShop.

Wine and dine SIA-style from your home with SIA@Home

While SIA will also have a restaurant inside a A380 Airbus plane, SIA@Home promises a more intimate atmosphere right in your home.

You can take your pick between Business Class and First Class, with the latter featuring familiar yet significantly fancier options, like satay.

Image provided by SIA.

For Business Class, you’ll get the following:

SIA’s signature satay canape

Appetiser

1 main course, with choices ranging from but not limited to:

– Hanakoireki

– Roasted lamb loin

– Hanakoireki – Roasted lamb loin French wine or brut champagne

2 Business Class amenity kits

The Japanese option includes a full bento as well as miso soup, side dishes, and dessert.

Image provided by SIA.

You can add-on tableware as well for the full dining experience.

First Class meal includes the same, but the choices of food include poached lobster and Kyo-Kaiseki, a bevy of dishes prepared in traditional Kyoto style.

Image provided by SIA.

Vegetarian options are available, including Impossible Meat for the satay so you can find out why they’re so coveted.

Spice up your SIA@Home dinner with private chef, add-ons

If you want to make the occasion extra special, you can even book a chef to give your meal that extra atas human touch.

Image provided by SIA.

Slots are limited for this add-on though.

Finding new ways to serve

Since SIA has become grounded, they had to find ways to survive while still utilising the services which made them the best airline in the world.

SIA@Home hopes to do just that, and hopefully you won’t miss flying quite as much if you get an atas meal served to you at home.

Prices may be steep for the average non-bougie, but if you have a special anniversary or dinner coming up with your SO, this is certainly an option worth considering.

You’ll be able to use your KrisFlyer miles too or redeem them, so that’s one way to use your miles.

You can find out more about SIA@Home here,

Featured image adapted from Singapore Airlines.