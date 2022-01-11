Lalamove Has All-Day Deliveries Till 21 Jan

The pandemic has made doorstep deliveries imperative to small businesses and customers alike.

In the event that either party needs something delivered urgently, however, not many platforms may be able to accommodate at any given hour.

Lalamove has you covered with their fleet of vehicles and delivery personnel who will deliver any parcel, no matter how big or small, at any time of the day.

Image courtesy of Lalamove

With their 24/7 delivery service coverage, business owners and customers can rest easy knowing that their items will arrive at their intended destinations on time.

Here’s how Lalamove does that.

Sort out last-minute deliveries without a worry

Amidst our busy schedules, some of us have probably experienced the last-minute rush before — a special occasion is around the corner, and we need food or gifts ready ASAP.

Small businesses like home bakers may be happy to help, but finding a delivery service at such short notice isn’t easy.

Along comes Lalamove with its fleet of vehicles and delivery men who will take on even the most congested roads in Singapore to send packages.

Image courtesy of Lalamove

Be it perishable items or bulky goods, Lalamove is more than capable of delivering your packages during crunch time.

Helping to facilitate important transactions round the clock will not only give small businesses peace of mind but also satisfy customers who need their orders right away.

Win prizes by booking deliveries on Lalamove

While the relief of settling urgent deliveries is rewarding enough, Lalamove wants to treat you to even more via their 2022 New Year Giveaway.

Image courtesy of Lalamove

From now till 21 Jan, customers who complete their orders via the Lalamove website or app can stand a chance to enter a mega raffle.

For every 3 completed orders, customers will receive 1 draw in the giveaway.

Those with a Lalamove account wallet can score more chances as a first-time top-up grants users an extra draw.

Get your hands on a Secretlab chair or an iPhone 13 Pro

To guarantee that everyone who participates in the giveaway ends up a winner, Lalamove has gathered prizes ranging from big-ticket items to useful vouchers.

If Lady Luck is on your side, you can be the first prize winner of an iPhone 13 Pro — a timely upgrade for any business owner who’s always swiping away on touch screens.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB (worth $1,819)

Source

The second prize, a Secretlab TITAN Chair, is pretty sweet too, for those who aren’t returning to the office yet and want to update their WFH setup.

Secretlab Chair – TITAN Evo 2022 Series (worth $559)

Source

Not to forget a WFH essential, which is a good pair of earbuds for online meetings. You can check that off the list if you win the third prize Sony earbuds in Lalamove’s New Year Giveaway.

Sony Singapore WF-1000XM4 (worth $379)

Source

Other prizes include Lalamove Discount Coupon Packs (worth up to $90) that will offset your delivery costs, saving you some much-needed dollars that you can allocate somewhere else.

Book your Lalamove delivery soon to enter the giveaway

Whether you’re looking for an efficient delivery service provider or hoping to win some attractive prizes, Lalamove is a good place to start.

To begin your delivery journey with them, simply register on their website and have full control over your deliveries through their app.

No matter the need, personal or business, every delivery order counts towards your giveaway draws.

Deal with any hurdles 24/7

As business owners, keeping track of every little detail can be quite cumbersome. Leaving certain aspects like delivery to the pros thus gives you one less thing to worry about.

No matter the time of day, you can focus your attention on more pressing matters without worrying about last-minute arrangements.

That item you need to be delivered ASAP will get to its destination, and you will get your peace of mind.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Lalamove.

Featured images courtesy of Lalamove.