La Villa Langkawi Is A Tropical Paradise With Private Pools, Indoor Gym & Massage Room

With border restrictions still in place in most countries, weekend getaways – even to Malaysia – are unfeasible still.

But when leisure travels are finally possible again, we’ve discovered a place to celebrate that long-awaited post-Covid trip.

La Villa Langkawi is a tropical paradise with private pools, an indoor gym, and cosy rooms from S$97/pax (RM297). Located on Langkawi island, this secluded haven also offers free daily breakfast, massage, car rental, and a minibar.

Let’s take a virtual tour of this private estate that you should book with bae for your next resort getaway.

Langkawi Villa has picture-perfect private pool

La Villa Langkawi is an oasis with sparkling turquoise pools. The romantic getaway is an ideal escape for couples or families that seek a blissful respite from their hectic urban life.

Climbing out of bed, one can immediately soak in the sight of the pristine waters. Unlike crowded pools, visitors have the gorgeous emerald sanctuary all to themself.

Venture out into the open and you’ll find an even bigger area where you can soak in the sun while enjoying the fresh air.

To complete the tropical vibe, the resort is surrounded by lush plants and zen gardens that bring residents closer to nature.

Luxe living room & bedroom

We also love that the living room is furnished with a comfortable sofa and a well-equipped kitchen where you can binge on authentic Malaysian cuisines. The expansive open kitchen concept enables parents to prepare meals while watching their kids in the pool.

Millennials on a vacation with bae can even whip up refreshing drinks or sip cocktails while swimming in their private utopia.

For a deserving escape from work stress, lounge on the balcony’s deck chairs and listen to relaxing tunes with delicious treats in hand.

The upstairs lounge and bedroom serve as the perfect place to unwind after a packed day visiting all the attractions that Langkawi has to offer.

Indoor gym & massage area to burn off surplus calories

It’s not unusual for Singaporeans to feast like kings and queens whenever they are in Malaysia. After all, the country is known to be a food haven.

To burn off those surplus calories, fitspos can work out at the private gym using the array of fitness equipment.

Nothing feels better than a full-body massage after sweating it out in the gym, loosening those knots in the body and alleviating those tight muscles.

The villa also has bathrooms where you can get a quick shower after an enchanting afternoon spent bonding with your loved ones.

Free daily breakfast

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well, those staying at the villa will be able to start their days off perfectly with a generous spread comprising pancakes, omelette, and fruits — for free.

S$97/pax per night

A vacation at this gorgeous Langkawi villa is priced from S$97/pax (RM297) per night.

Those planning a visit can check out their Facebook page for more information regarding prices and packages.

Bookmark Langkawi Villa for future travels

While Singaporeans may not be able to embark on leisure trips to Malaysia until the pandemic passes, it’s never too soon to start planning for that well-deserved post-Covid break.

Hopefully, the Covid-19 situation on both ends of the Causeway will show signs of abating soon so we can once again resume our visit our closest neighbours once again.

