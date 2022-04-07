Australia Landslide Claims Lives Of Singapore-Based Lawyer & 9-Year-Old Son

Families often look forward to vacations together as it is an opportunity to bond and get away from the stress of everyday life.

But unfortunately for some, holidays can take a turn for the worse.

Source

On 5 Apr, Singapore-based British lawyer Mehraab Nazir, 49, and his 9-year-old son lost their lives in a landslide while visiting Blue Mountains National Park in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

Most of the park will be closed until further notice.

Remaining family members critically injured

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the late Nazir and his family of five were on holiday in Australia. Nazir was a partner in law firm Watson Farley & Williams’ Singapore office.

The group was reportedly bushwalking at Blue Mountains National Park on 5 Apr when a rockslide struck, killing Nazir and his son.

Source

Nazir’s 50-year-old wife and older son, 14, were injured. They remain in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery for severe abdominal and head injuries.

The couple’s 15-year-old daughter was physically unharmed but is receiving treatment for shock at a Sydney children’s hospital. She is currently under observation, and the British consulate and welfare services are assisting in her recovery.

ABC News reports that the daughter was the one who dialed 000, Australia’s main emergency number, and helped the authorities locate her family. She also flagged down other bushwalkers for help.

Australia authorities inspected track days before landslide

According to The Guardian, the victims’ bodies were recovered near Wentworth Pass, a challenging track with a steep loop spanning 5km. Hikers can take up to five hours to complete it.

Source

An NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) spokesperson said that they had inspected the track just days before the incident as part of a routine track assessment programme.

The NPWS has a world-class procedure to assess geotechnical risks and maintain the safety of walking tracks and other infrastructure. However, they clarified:

Unfortunately, it is not possible to predict and eliminate all natural risks such as rockslides, which can occasionally occur around the state.

May father & son rest in peace

It is unfortunate that what should’ve been a fun and enjoyable getaway turned out so tragically.

We wish Nazir’s surviving family members a speedy recovery from their physical and psychological trauma. May they get the necessary support to heal and move on from this incident.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to the victims’ loved ones.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Watson Farley & Williams.