Panda Cub Le Le Leaving For China In Dec, Say Goodbye At River Wonders On 20 Nov

Giant Panda Cub Le Le Leaving Singapore For China In December

Since his birth in 2021, Singaporeans have closely followed giant panda cub Le Le‘s every move, from his debut at River Wonders to his recent 2nd birthday.

However, the next time we see Le Le, it may be for the last time as the cub is heading to China soon.

Mandai Wildlife Group announced that Le Le will move into China’s panda conservation programme in December.

Before then, fans may give him a proper sendoff during his farewell event, which will take place on 20 Nov.

Carers grooming Le Le to be more independent

In a press release today (22 Sep), Mandai Wildlife Group announced that Le Le will proceed to a mandatory quarantine after his farewell event.

Following that, he will depart for China in the second half of December.

Seeing that he will be separated from his mother Jia Jia, the Animal Care team has been conditioning him since February this year.

His caretakers have slowly transitioned him into a private den away from Jia Jia. Furthermore, they have been feeding the mother and cub in different dens since August.

Along with experts from China, they are also prepping Le Le behind the scenes to ensure that he is in optimal health for the journey home, through vaccinations and health assessments.

At the same time, Le Le and Jia Jia have started to show instinctual signs of independence.

By nature, pandas are solitary creatures. As such, Jia Jia has begun to exhibit avoidant behaviour towards Le Le, such as moving away when he approaches.

Similarly, Le Le has been eating, resting, and playing on his own more frequently.

Parents Kai Kai & Jia Jia to stay on in Singapore until 2027

As for Le Le’s parents, Kai Kai & Jia Jia, it was previously reported that their time in Singapore has been extended to 2027.

The extension was granted in light of the successful collaboration between China and Singapore. Aside from Le Le’s successful birth, there have also been significant advancements in panda conservation and research.

It is hoped that the couple will have more opportunities to mate in the next four years.

Before Le Le leaves, he and his mother will share time in the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest Exhibit at River Wonders.

Visitors can catch Le Le from 10am to 2pm, and Jia Jia from 2pm to 6pm.

River Wonders to have photo points, mascot meet & greets, & exclusive gifts

Those who want to visit Le Le with their families can save more when they go from 6 to 31 Oct.

During this time, there will be a 40% discount on a ticket bundle which grants admission to River Wonders for one adult and one child.

Fans of Le Le can also reminisce on his life so far with a series of photo points that mark milestones such as his first moments and playful adventures.

Besides that, visitors can drop off farewell fan mail for the beloved cub in a special mailbox.

For your very own snapshot with Le Le and family, look out for mascots who will be appearing on selected dates.

If you have a creative streak, this is the time to put it to good use as three of the most adorable fan mail will be chosen to win Le Le merchandise.

Otherwise, you can fill up your basket with other panda-themed merchandise. This includes the Le Le Commemorative Playbook, Le Le gift bundles, panda-themed snack boxes, and so much more.

For more details on the above and other activities, check out Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s official website. Once you’ve booked your tickets to pay Le Le a visit, here’s how to get there:



River Wonders

Address: 80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm daily

We can’t bear to say goodbye to Le Le

Le Le has certainly captured the hearts of Singaporeans in his short time here. We will miss him dearly.

Nonetheless, he is part of an important mission that ensures the survival of his species, and we have no doubt he will go on to greater things.

Until then, this is the perfect time to go see Le Le and create more lasting memories with him.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group.