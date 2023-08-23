Lee Fun Nam Kee Chicken Rice Stall In Toa Payoh Closing Due To Manpower Issues

Lee Fun Nam Kee Chicken Rice Stall In Toa Payoh To Close On 13 Sep

Lee Fun Nam Kee (LFNK), a chicken rice institution in Toa Payoh, will be closing for good next month after 55 years of business.

The daughter of the restaurant’s second-generation owner shared that the move comes after careful evaluation of “various factors”.

Those who have patronised the stall over the decades have until 13 Sep to bid farewell to the stall’s famed soy sauce chicken.

Lee Fun Nam Kee chicken rice stall in Toa Payoh to close after 55 years

On Monday (21 Aug), Genevieve Lee, runner-up of Masterchef Singapore Season 1 and daughter of LFNK’s second-generation owner, announced the imminent closure of the chicken rice restaurant on Facebook.

In her post, Ms Lee said that it’s difficult witnessing “the close of an era”.

But after careful and prolonged deliberation, the family decided that it’s time to “bid farewell to this chapter”.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Lee’s father, David Lee, shared that profits have dropped by about 30% over the past decade due to rising costs.

The 57-year-old also highlighted manpower issues faced by the stall, in particular, challenges when it came to hiring assistants.

However, this is not the end of LFNK as Mr Lee told 8days.sg that they are thinking of making a comeback with an “express concept”, hopefully in three to four months’ time.

LFNK’s last day of operations will be on 13 Sep.

LFNK has history dating back to 1968

The eatery, located along Toa Payoh Avenue 4, has a history that dates back to 1968.

LFNK was founded by Mr Lee’s father, Mr Lee Nam, and was originally located at the market-slash-food centre along Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

After a year, he moved the store to its current location at Block 94 Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

Interestingly, F&B seems to be a common theme that runs in the blood of the Lees.

Back in 2018, Ms Lee emerged as the runner-up in the first season of Masterchef Singapore. She was just 20 years old then.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms Lee also founded Sourbombe Bakery, which specialises in sourdough bomboloni — Italian doughnuts with fillings.

Today, the brand now has two outlets located at Jewel Changi Airport and along Penang Road in Dhoby Ghaut.

If you’d like to visit LFNK before it closes for good, be sure to head down before 13 Sep.

Lee Fun Nam Kee

Address: 94 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, #01-04, Singapore 310094

Opening hours: 11am – 3pm, 5pm – 9pm (daily except Thursdays)

Nearest MRT station: Braddell

In a separate Facebook post, Ms Lee noted that the stall will be closed on 1 Sep for the presidential election.

