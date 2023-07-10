Lee Hsien Yang & Family Heartbroken Over Passing Of Father-In-Law, Wish They Could Say Goodbye

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lee Hsien Yang & Family Mourn Passing Of Professor Lim Chong Yah, His Father-In-Law

Over the weekend, prominent Singaporean economist Lim Chong Yah passed away at the age of 91.

Besides being the former National Wages Council (NWC) Chairman, he was also the father-in-law of Mr Lee Hsien Yang.

Mr Lee has shared that he and his family are “heartbroken” at Prof Lim’s passing.

The couple, who are not in Singapore, wish that they could say goodbye to him in person.

Lee Hsien Yang shares photo of father-in-law at wedding

In a Facebook post on Monday (10 July) night, Mr Lee, the younger son of founding father Lee Kuan Yew, said his family loves and misses Prof Lim dearly.

Mrs Lee Suet Fern is his eldest child.

In a throwback photo shared by Mr Lee, Prof Lim can be seen leading his daughter down the aisle during their wedding some 42 years ago.

Mr Lee Kuan Yew can also be seen in the photo, smiling at the happy occasion.

Family couldn’t say their last goodbyes

Sadly, Mr Lee Hsien Yang revealed that he, his wife and eldest son Shengwu could not be in Singapore to bid goodbye to Prof Lim for the last time.

He said the three of them “wish we were there to say goodbye”.

Mr and Mrs Lee left Singapore before the police could interview them as part of an investigation into their suspected offence of giving false evidence in judicial proceedings.

Mr Lee has since hinted that the couple won’t return to Singapore in the foreseeable future. Bloomberg reported that they are now based in Europe.

Shengwu, an Assistant Professor of Economics at Harvard University, was found guilty of contempt of court charges in 2020 & fined S$15,000.

He refused to take part in the court process, nor did he turn up for the hearing or verdict, but had said that he will pay the fine “for some peace and quiet”.

Lee Hsien Yang sends flowers to funeral of father-in-law

The family did, however, send flowers to Prof’s Lim funeral, according to his Facebook post.

A close-up view of the card shows that it’s from the entire family including Mr Lee’s younger sons, Huanwu and Shaowu.

The simple message said that they were heartbroken over the loss.

PM Lee sends condolences

Mr Lee’s brother, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, sent a letter of condolence to Prof Lim’s wife on Sunday (9 July).

PM Lee said he and his wife Ho Ching were deeply saddened by the passing of Prof Lim.

He added that Prof Lim personally tutored him in economics for his A-Level exams, and was a “patient and caring” teacher.

The PM also enumerated Prof Lim’s achievements, describing him as making a “major contribution to our nation’s economic take off” as NWC Chairman for 29 years.

Prof Lim was also conferred the Public Service Star in 1976, the Meritorious Service Medal in 1983, and the Distinguished Service Order in 2000, the PM noted, as he concluded,

I hope you will find comfort in knowing that his memory and legacy will live on through his many lasting contributions to Singapore and their impact on generations of Singaporeans.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Mr and Mrs Lee and their family. May they be comforted by knowing that Prof Lim has a lasting legacy and place in Singapore’s history.

