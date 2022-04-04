Lee Kuan Yew Wax Statues Selling On eBay

Our late founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, is highly revered not just in Singapore but all around the world.

And it seems some are expressing this reverence for our Ah Gong in exceptionally creative ways.

On Saturday (2 Apr), a Singaporean living in San Francisco shared that he discovered a Minnesota-based seller selling Lee Kuan Yew wax statues on eBay.

Source

The life-sized wax statue does not come cheap, though. Each figure is being sold at a hefty price of S$21,567 (US$15,900).

10 life-sized Lee Kuan Yew wax statues selling on eBay

According to the tweet, an eBay seller, zingaworldwidellc, based in Minnesota, the United States, sells Lee Kuan Yew wax statues on eBay.

Source

Each of the statues is said to be life-sized at a realistic 1:1 ratio to the real former prime minister.

Photos of the wax figure show Lee Kuan Yew donning a suit and sitting on a chair with his hands crossed on his lap.

Source

Closeups of the wax statue show just how detailed the production of the wax statue was, even capturing Lee Kuan Yew’s wrinkles and age spots.

Source

There are 10 of these statues currently available at S$21,567 (US$15,900) each.

Shipping is available only in the US, but for die-hard Lee Kuan Yew fans genuinely looking to get one of these wax statues, you can contact the seller here.

Other well-known figures’ wax statues also available

Lee Kuan Yew is not the only wax political figure the Minnesota seller is selling.

Life-sized Donald Trump wax statues are also available on the eBay platform. Wax statues of the former US president will also cost S$21,567 (US$15,900).

Source

The seller also has listings for various other celebrities and internationally recognised figures like the late king of pop, Michael Jackson.

Source

Other interesting personalities you can find in wax form in the store includes Justin Bieber, Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, Bruce Lee, and even Gandhi and Mother Theresa.

Source

Check out the listing on eBay

As Singapore’s first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew had earned admiration from many as they attributed our little red dot’s success to his pragmatic leadership.

Hence, it’s probably not completely surprising to find wax figures of him being sold in an international market.

Ah Gong’s wax statue is certainly one of the more interesting finds on the Internet these days. If you’d like to check out the listing, you can find it here.

