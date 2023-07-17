Leon Perera & Nicole Seah Relationship Allegedly Known By WP In End-2020: 8world News

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

WP Leadership Allegedly Took No Action Over Leon Perera & Nicole Seah Relationship: Source

On Monday (17 July) a video posted over Facebook purportedly showed Workers’ Party (WP) members Leon Perera and Nicole Seah appearing to hold hands at a restaurant.

While the WP has said they’re looking into the matter, sources have said that the party already knew about their alleged relationship.

Specifically, they reportedly knew about this as early as the end of 2020.

Leon Perera was mentoring Nicole Seah in WP: Source

The two got to know each other as Mr Perera was Ms Seah’s mentor in the WP, reported 8world News, citing an anonymous source.

This resulted in them meeting up frequently, the source said.

Later, the two started becoming closer and closer, the source added.

Source allegedly knew of relationship in mid-2020

The source allegedly got wind of an inappropriate relationship between the two sometime in the middle of 2020.

That was when they were spotted entering and leaving a hotel several times, the source claimed.

They were also seen by the source allegedly touching each other intimately, including hugging in public.

WP allegedly took no action on Leon Perera & Nicole Seah

The alleged inappropriate relationship between Mr Perera and Ms Seah had lasted several months before the WP got wind of it.

The source said that by the end of 2020, or early 2021, the top leadership of the party, including WP chief Pritam Singh, had found out about it.

However, no action was taken as far as he knows — until the video came to light on Monday (17 July).

Mr Perera was elected an MP for Aljunied GRC during the General Election in July 2020. Ms Seah is currently President of the WP Youth Wing.

WP will comment when they have the facts

In a media statement posted on Facebook, the WP said they were aware of the recently published video clip.

They’re currently looking into the matter, they added, and will comment when they have the facts.

They also maintained,

The Party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour.

Mr Perera has a wife, Carol, and two children. Ms Seah is also married with two children.

As of Monday night, both Mr Perera’s and Ms Seah’s social media accounts were still active, though they haven’t posted anything new.

Hopefully, an official explanation will be forthcoming soon.

