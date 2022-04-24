Liang Seah St Victim’s Medical Bill Reaches S$48K, Employer Plans To Start Crowdfunding Campaign

Boss Of Liang Seah St Victim Plans To Set Up Crowdfunding Campaign

Recently, the nation was gripped by the incident of a man repeatedly slashing a woman, believed to be his wife, with a chopper.

The 41-year-old victim, Ms Han Hongli, is an employee at Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat restaurant along Liang Seah Street.

On Thursday (21 Apr), her employer, Mr Edmund Tan, shared on a Facebook livestream that her medical bills have reached S$48,000. He said he plans to help Ms Han crowdfund to foot the amount.

Victim underwent several surgeries & stitches

On 14 Apr, Ms Han Hongli was slashed repeatedly outside a restaurant at Liang Seah Street. Following the harrowing incident, she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In an update about her progress on 21 Apr, her employer Mr Tan shared on a Facebook livestream that Ms Han had already undergone several surgeries and stitches.

Currently, she is still in recovery after undergoing several major surgeries on both arms. “This woman, I’m really glad that she’s still alive,” he shared, adding that every staff misses her.

However, Mr Tan pointed out that the victim remains highly traumatised by the incident.

Liang Seah St victim’s medical bill has reached S$48,000

Mr Tan went to the hospital to visit her but did not get to see her as an eye specialist was examining her.

He later found out that Ms Han’s medical bills amounted to about S$48,000 as of Thursday (21 Apr) and that they “badly needed” to raise funds for her. Currently, her Work Permit has minimal insurance coverage. Furthermore, her injuries did not result from a work accident.

While stressing that she deserved to be helped, Mr Tan admitted that his resources were limited. Hence, he’s looking for people to help so that they can crowdfund for her medical bills.

But, he asked his livestream audience not to give him money until a proper channel could be set up to collect the funds legally. He urged them to drop him a direct message if they had any recommendations.

Victim has been working at store for 5 years

According to The Straits Times (ST), 41-year-old Ms Han has no family in Singapore besides her estranged husband, who attacked her.

She is a mother of two, and her children remain in Henan, China, where she originated from.

Ms Han had been working for Mr Tan since he opened his store 5 years ago. He shared that she had always been a responsible and happy-go-lucky person who was easy to get along with.

Ms Han is affectionately called “da jie” in his restaurant, which means big sister in Mandarin. Since the incident, Mr Tan said her presence has been missed.

DM Ms Han’s boss to offer help

It’s comforting to hear that Ms Han survived such a distressing incident and is on the mend. Even though she’s alone in Singapore, she is fortunate to have a kind employer who looks out for her.

Nonetheless, she has a long road to recovery ahead. And now, one of her most pressing challenges is to settle her hefty medical bills.

If you’d like to help, you can contact her employer Mr Tan and donate when the time comes. Alternatively, you can also patronise Mr Tan’s business.

