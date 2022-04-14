Man Allegedly Attacks Woman With Chopper At Liang Seah St, People Throw Things At Him

Police Arrest 46-Year-Old Man For Attempted Murder Of Woman Believed To Be Wife

Warning: Some readers may find the photos in this article graphic. Discretion is advised.

Singapore has long been regarded as one of the safest countries in the world, but for some reason, we’ve been experiencing a succession of violent assaults with deadly weapons recently.

Most of them have involved bladed weapons, and the latest alleged attacker was no different.

The man was seen appearing to attack a woman with a chopper at Liang Seah Street in Bugis.

Witnesses at the scene were also seen throwing things at him, helping to ward off the alleged attack.

Woman bloodied from alleged attack

The incident was captured in numerous videos from various angles posted over social media on Thursday (14 Apr).

All of them show a man, wearing black T-shirt, pants and cap, appearing to slash a woman with a large chopper.

The grisliest video, which appears to have been taken at a side alley, shows the alleged attack already in progress as the woman is sitting on the road with blood covering her face and arms.

She raises her right arm, seemingly begging for mercy. However, the man picks up the chopper from the ground and approaches her.

He grabs the woman by a leg and turns her around, while she puts up a struggle and manages to make him drop the chopper.

However, he picks it up and holds it to her neck.

Somehow, the woman manages to push the chopper away, but the man appears to kick her in the back.

She then gets up on her feet and runs away.

People throw things at man

In another video posted by Singapore Road Accident, it seems the man caught up with the woman, as she’s now cowering on the road next to a car.

Frighteningly, the alleged attacker doesn’t let up, as he appears to continue slashing her.

This time, however, she has help: A man throws a plastic dustbin at the alleged attacker from behind.

This succeeds in halting the alleged attack, as the man’s attention is diverted.

Chairs are then thrown at him, followed by a large sign.

This prompts the man to retreat to the middle of the road, with his chopper raised.

Staff tried to chase him away

In another 2-minute-long video taken from another angle, it’s apparent that the people who threw things at the man were workers and staff from the nearby Zhong Hua Steamboat Restaurant and Hotel Calmo Bugis.

Besides throwing things like chairs, pails and signs at the alleged attacker, some also held ladders and signs to keep him at bay.

At one point, they succeeded in chasing him all the way to the adjoining Beach Road.

Meanwhile, the woman sat motionless and bloodied by the side of the road.

Later, however, the alleged attacker managed to rush back to Liang Seah Street and into a side alley, still wielding the chopper.

He also appeared to swing at the heroic men who were trying to ward him off.

Man appears to slit his wrists

Yet another subsequent video taken in the side alley shows the alleged attacker charging at a man holding a sign.

He’s then chased farther down the alley when someone throws a plastic container at him.

The man retrieves a black bag from the ground, and after some hesitation, appears to contemplate an even more drastic act.

His arms already bloodied, he raises the chopper to his left wrist and seems to be trying to slit it.

He then ducks into a corner, out of sight.

Police arrest him

Later, a video shows the police at the scene.

Two officers are pointing a taser at him inside an eatery, telling him to get down on the floor. However, he stands with his arms out, refusing to move.

The officers then tase him, and he falls to the floor.

Two more officers appear, and they nab him.

The last video, from Singapore Road Accident on Facebook, shows the man on the ground with officers cuffing him, finally putting an end to the drama of the day.

Arrested for attempted murder

In a Facebook post on Thursday (14 Apr) night, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said a 46-year-old man was arrested as he was suspected to be involved in attempted murder.

His suspected victim was a 41-year-old woman, who’s believed to be his wife.

She’s also believed to be a chef at Zhong Hua Steamboat, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The man had allegedly attacked the woman with a chopper, the police said.

They responded to the incident at about 5.30pm on Thursday, and found a woman with slash wounds.

When they located the man nearby, they used a Taser to subdue him.

Both parties sent to hospital conscious

Both the man and woman were sent to hospital conscious, the SPF said.

The man is believed to have slit his wrists with the chopper, they added.

He’ll be charged in court with attempted murder on Saturday (16 Apr).

If convicted under that offence, he faces life imprisonment and/or a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine.

Police commend those who helped

The police also noted that several members of the public had tried to help the woman.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeremy Ang commended those who did so.

He said their actions helped to prevent the man from causing further harm to the woman.

Street cordoned off

According to photos sent in by an MS News reader who visited the scene on Thursday night, part of Liang Seah Street has been cordoned off by the police.

That includes the part of the road outside the restaurant, as well as the side alley.

Markers were also placed at the spot next to the car where the woman was being hacked.

Kudos to those who helped

No matter what grievances the man had with his wife, violence is definitely not the answer.

Kudos to the members of the public who tried to chase the alleged attacker away.

If not for their brave actions, the woman’s injuries would’ve been much worse — or perhaps fatal.

MS News wishes the injured lady a speedy recovery.

