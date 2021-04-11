Lik Ming Laksa In Toa Payoh Closing Down, Last Day Of Business On 11 Apr 2021

Lik Ming Laksa in the heartlands of Toa Payoh is pretty much a legend. Some may even argue that they’re the best in Singapore.

Unfortunately, not all good things last, as the stall will be closing down for good after today (11 Apr).

Those passing by Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on foot may notice a long queue that stretches all the way to the courtyard.

They are mostly customers who are eager to get a taste of their iconic Katong laksa for one last time.

Long queue at Toa Payoh laksa stall since 7.50am

Over the last few days, news of the hawker stall’s impending closure started circulating, with many saying that the uncle will be retiring soon.

Before hanging their laksa pot up for good, they’ll be serving customers for the final time today (11 Apr).

For a stall as famous as Lik Ming, it’s only natural to expect people making a beeline for it. This was the queue situation at 7.50am, posted by Eighteen Chefs founder Benny Se Teo.

Those who were looking to beat the queue were even there as early as 6.15am.

Social media flooded with well wishes for the couple

The stall is run by a couple in their 60s, and they’ve been serving laksa for almost 40 years now.

Many customers took the chance to immortalise their bowls of laksa this morning, while wishing the couple a happy retirement.

They also sang praises of the juicy tau pok, as the porous ingredient could absorb generous amounts of soup within.

This guarantees an explosion of flavours once the tau pok and laksa noodles enter your mouth—a simply unforgettable experience.

If you’d like to savour this dish before the stall closes forever, here’s what you need to know to get there.

Lik Ming Laksa

Address: #01-48 Block 93 Lor 4 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310093

Opening hours: 6am-1.30pm

They close by lunch time so be sure to act quickly.

Happy retirement, uncle & auntie

It’s sad to know that we’re saying goodbye to a local gem, and that no one could help take over the business after the couple’s retirement.

We can only hope that one day, their recipe can be passed down to someone worthy of carrying Lik Ming’s brand, so that the younger generation can continue to savour it.

We’d like to thank both the uncle and auntie for breaking their backs every day to serve Singapore residents a mean bowl of laksa.

MS News wishes the couple a happy retirement.

