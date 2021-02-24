Peoples Voice Party’s Lim Tean’s Father Passes Away On 21 Feb

Politicians from different parties may not see eye to eye when it comes to national policies, but there are also times when they put these differences aside to support each other.

Last Sunday (21 Feb), Peoples Voice’s Lim Tean lost his father, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85.

Among the wreaths received was one from Jalan Besar MPs conveying their condolences to Mr Lim and his family.

On Wednesday (24 Feb), Mr Lim took to Facebook to thank those who offered support during this period.

Mr Lim Tean’s father passes away unexpectedly

In his Facebook post, Mr Lim shared about his father’s unexpected passing, but said he did not have to undergo prolonged suffering.

Since then, many have stepped forward to offer words of encouragement and support.

Among them were Jalan Besar GRC MPs led by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

The group of MPs even sent a wreath to offer their condolences.

Others also paid tribute by visiting the wake.

These include staff from the People’s Association (PA), an organisation that was close to Mr Lim’s father’s heart.

Other prominent figures who attended the wake include Ms Lee Suet Fern, Mr Tan Jee Say, and Mr Tan Kin Lian.

Served in public sector for 2 decades

According to The Online Citizen, Mr Lim Chin Teong suffered a fall on 16 Feb and passed away from pneumonia just 5 days later.

Prior to his passing, the elder Mr Lim reportedly served in the public service for 20 years, including at the People’s Association and Ministry of Culture.

Mr Lim Chin Tiong speaking as PA’s Executive Director

Throughout his career, he also worked alongside notable figures like the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew and Dr Goh Keng Swee.

Mr Lim Tean’s decision to enter politics was also one heavily-influenced by his father, who would often hold discussions on current affairs during mealtimes.

Condolences to Mr Lim Tean & his family

Our condolences go out to Mr Lim and his family. May you find strength to deal with this loss.

Though the elder Mr Lim may no longer be with us, his legacy will live on through his son and family members, as well as those whose hearts he had touched over the years.

