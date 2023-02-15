Taiwanese Singer Liu Wen-Cheng Passes Away Aged 70 In US Due To Heart Attack

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Veteran Taiwanese Singer Liu Wen-Cheng Passes Away In Las Vegas

Veteran Taiwanese singer Liu Wen-Cheng (刘文正) passed away last November, sources confirmed on Wednesday (15 Feb).

The star, who was most popular in the 70s and 80s, was reportedly in Las Vegas, USA when he passed away from a heart attack.

He was almost 70 years old.

Fondly known as the ‘Ancestor of Idols’, Liu kicked off his career in 1975 and was famed for his unique vocals and dashing good looks.

According to China Times, Liu passed away last November in Las Vegas just before his 70th birthday on 12 Nov.

His cause was death was reported to be a heart attack.

Other details regarding his passing, however, remain scarce at the time of writing.

A megastar in the 70s and 80s, the Taiwanese singer largely faded from the limelight since 1983, instead focusing on backstage work.

He subsequently moved to the US in 1991.

Since then, news about Liu has become so few and far between that his former manager Xia Yushun (transliterated from Chinese) only found out about the tragic news a month after his passing.

Speaking to China Times, Xia said he last saw the Taiwanese singer two years ago and only learned about Liu’s death last December after phoning his family.

Famous singer who faded from limelight following retirement

Liu rose to fame following his debut album ‘The Promise’ (诺言) in 1975.

Fondly known as the ‘Ancestor of Idols’, the Taiwanese singer was famous for his distinctive vocals and good looks.

Here are some songs that he was known for:

兰花草

乡间的小路

外婆的澎湖湾

三月里的小雨

Besides being a singer, Liu also acted in movies and hosted reality shows.

In 1981, Liu also produced Fei Ying (飞鹰), the first music video in the Taiwanese music scene.

Three years later in 1984, Liu faded from the limelight following the conclusion of his contract with PolyGram Records and migrated to the US.

Toward the end of 1986, Liu moved back to Taiwan and founded the record label Feiying, or Flying Eagle (飞鹰唱片). He subsequently helped to groom the likes of Chen Mei-Ling, Annie Yi, and Donna Chiu.

However, the company shuttered after just five years and Liu relocated back to the US, thus disappearing from the entertainment industry.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to Liu’s family and fans.

While he may no longer be with us, we’re sure he will live on through the countless works that he has produced over the years.

Featured image adapted from 劉文正 on Facebook.