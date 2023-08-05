Liverpool Fan Arrested For Public Nuisance At Stadium MRT, Will Be Charged In Court

30-Year-Old Liverpool Fan Arrested After He Throws Fit In MRT When Club Loses Against Bayern Munich

While local football fans may live thousands of miles away from their favourite team, they can be just as passionate as those who live in the same city.

This was evident when a Liverpool fan lost his cool at Stadium MRT station after his club lost a match against Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old man has since been arrested for public nuisance and will be charged in court, the police said.

Report received about man on 3 Aug

A report about the Liverpool fan was received on Thursday (3 Aug) afternoon, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on Saturday (5 Aug) that was reported by The Straits Times (ST).

The man allegedly caused a commotion around Stadium MRT Station on Wednesday (2 Aug) — the night that Liverpool faced Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly at the National Stadium.

The German champions eventually edged out the English team 4-3.

Liverpool fan arrested after identity established

The SPF managed to establish the identity of the man through “extensive ground enquiries”, they said.

They also made use of CCTV footage.

Officers from Bedok Police Division arrested the 30-year-old on Friday (4 Aug).

Man’s behaviour caught in videos

The man’s behaviour was caught in a series of videos uploaded on TikTok by user @sewyyyy41 on Thursday.

In the first video, he was seen yelling and going after someone outside the MRT station.

The man, who was wearing a Liverpool jersey with player Andrew Robertson’s name printed on the back, could be heard screaming “hey” multiple times as he stomped towards the person who upset him.

As he shouted, he waved his hands aggressively and stared angrily at someone unseen on camera.

On the train, he continued to rant and behave with hostility towards perceived enemies, using vulgarities and telling Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel to “f*** off”.

He also called someone out for allegedly looking at him, before randomly proclaiming that he is Singaporean and has completed his national service (NS).

He allegedly hit somebody’s son

A netizen who allegedly witnessed the scene claimed the man flared up after the Liverpool loss.

He reportedly hurled vulgarities at two Bayern Munich supporters on the train and tried to pick a fight with a fellow Liverpool fan at the gantry.

Worse still, another netizen claimed that he hit her son and challenged her husband to a fight when the latter shouted at him.

He will be charged in court

The Liverpool fan will be charged in court on Monday (7 Aug) over his suspected involvement in a case of public nuisance, the SPF said.

If found guilty, he could be fined up to S$2,000.

However, if it’s determined that he knew his actions would probably cause injury, danger or annoyance to the public, he may be sentenced to prison for up to three months as well as fined.

