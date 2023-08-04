Liverpool Fan Throws Fit After Club Loses Against Bayern Munich, Shouts At Strangers At MRT

Liverpool Fan Throws Fit At Stadium MRT After Club Loses Against Bayern Munich

As far as sports fans go, football arguably has some of the most passionate ones around.

While the majority of football fans can express their enthusiasm civilly most of the time, there are always a few bad apples that spoil the barrel.

One such apple recently emerged in the form of a Liverpool fan, who was filmed throwing a fit at Stadium MRT station after his club lost to Bayern Munich.

He allegedly lashed out at Bayern Munich and Liverpool supporters alike, hurling vulgarities and attempting to pick fights.

Liverpool fan confronts fellow football fans before boarding MRT

A series of videos displaying the Liverpool fan’s actions were shared on TikTok user @sewyyyy41’s page yesterday (3 Aug).

The first video in chronological order, captioned ‘The confrontation that started it all’, showed the man at an MRT station yelling and going after someone who is presumably a fellow football fan.

He could be heard screaming ‘hey’ multiple times as he stomped towards the person with whom seemed to be upset.

The man appeared to be wearing a Liverpool jersey with the club’s left-back Andrew Robertson’s name printed on the back while clutching a yellow shirt.

In another video captioned ‘Bro (is) erupting’, the man was seen yelling once again right before boarding a train at Stadium MRT station.

As he shouted, he waved his hands aggressively and stared angrily at someone off-camera.

Liverpool fan continued angry tirade in train

The man’s meltdown did not cease once he got on the train, as proven in follow-up videos shared on the same account.

While the footage is a little shaky due to the person recording likely trying to conceal their phone, the man could clearly be seen hurling a string of vulgarities.

An unseen lady appeared to try to hold him off as he attempted to charge forward at someone.

Just seconds later, however, he tried to move forward again while warning his target not to touch him and cussing them out.

Towards the end of the video, the man called someone out for allegedly looking at him, before randomly proclaiming that he is Singaporean and has completed National Service (NS).

His tirade went on for so long that the OP had to split it into two parts. In the second part, he directed his anger towards Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich’s manager, and Sadio Mané, a player who’s leaving the club.

Eventually, he turned his fury back to someone on the train and swore at them as well.

According to a follower of Instagram page @sgfollowsall.backup who allegedly witnessed the scene, the man flared up after Liverpool lost to Bayern Munich 3-4 in a friendly match.

He reportedly hurled vulgarities at two Bayern Munich supporters on the train and even tried to pick a fight with a fellow Liverpool fan at the gantry.

Additionally, he was allegedly threatening other football fans by waving a ‘wet floor’ sign at them.

Man who threw fit on train reportedly hit someone’s child

In a shocking buildup, one viewer came forward to claim that the Liverpool fan had assaulted her family.

Alleging that he hit her son, she said that the man walked away right after. However, he then challenged her husband to a fight when the latter shouted at him.

Upon further questioning by other netizens, the woman shared that she had to keep her husband from engaging with the man.

Despite the alleged assault, the family did not lodge a police report as they simply wanted to go home. Furthermore, the children had classes and exams the next day.

The man’s temper tantrum did not appear to be an isolated incident either. In fact, one Instagram user claimed that they too witnessed it in person while working at Sports Hub.

On the other end of the spectrum, fellow Liverpool fans took jabs at the man for his unruly behaviour.

One referenced the club’s famous tagline ‘You’ll never walk alone’, saying cheekily that you will never ‘gila’ (go crazy) alone.

A fellow fan cracked a joke in the same vein, quipping that ‘this guy (walks) alone’.

While it is natural to be upset when your favourite athlete or sports club is on the losing end, it is never okay to verbally or physically assault others over it.

We hope that anyone who had fallen victim to the man’s alleged assaults, whether verbal or physical, is doing okay. Hopefully, this incident serves as a cautionary tale for other football fans to conduct themselves civilly, especially in public settings.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok, TikTok & TikTok.