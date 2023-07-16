Lizard Gets Stuck In J&T Printing Machine, Looks Like It’s Running On A Treadmill

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lizard Trapped In Printing Machine Runs Valiantly In An Attempt To Escape

Lizards can often find themselves in the unlikeliest of places, creeping us out in the process.

Be it on a motorcycle or a vending machine, these reptiles seem liable to adapt to any setting possible.

This was the case for a shop in Malaysia, where a lizard was found trapped in a printer.

In footage that has now become viral, the lizard ran for its life on the papers within the device, unable to get itself free.

Lizard stuck in printing machine

The OP posted to TikTok footage of the absurd incident.

The video starts with the lizard scrambling on a sheaf of papers within the printer as it churns out documents.

It runs frantically while the machine continues to operate, clearly and desperately clawing its way to freedom.

At the 13-second mark, the lizard appears to regain its balance, freezing on top of the papers.

It then jumps to the corner of the machine, trying to find a bit of space to allow for its escape.

“People busy want to print things, this fella busy want to exercise,” the shop employee laments in the background.

The clip eventually ends with the lizard still valiantly trying to flee from the device.

Video goes viral on TikTok

The footage has now become viral on TikTok, many tickled by the unusual sight.

One user commented that behind every printer was a lizard as hard at work as the one in the video, releasing the ink required.

If that were true, we’d definitely think twice about using the machines in our offices now.

There were also a few users who joked that even lizards were willing to hit the gym — albeit within a printing machine.

This lizard in particular is definitely setting an example for the rest of us to follow, however reluctant we might be to do so.

Noticing the work it was putting in, some netizens took the chance to remind the employer to pay them their salary as well.

Kudos to OP for keeping composure

Admittedly, it can be hard to keep your cool when coming face to face with a creature like a lizard.

The OP seemingly remained undaunted, though, maintaining his calm throughout the video.

Kudos to him for his impressive composure, and here’s hoping the lizard has made its way out by now.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.